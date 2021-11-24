Xoxoday delivers record high volumes of holiday gifts globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Running a successful holiday gifting campaign requires a highly reliable technology infrastructure to handle unexpected demand. Even a slight downtime can result in a less-than-ideal reward redemption experience for your end-users and puts a foul taste that's difficult to get rid of.

Xoxoday Plum , a reward and gifting platform, distributed millions worth of gifts within a short span of a week, amidst the holiday season without any technical glitches.

Being in the rewards industry for almost a decade, Xoxoday Plum had upgraded its framework and infrastructure to handle a 120% higher TPS (Transaction per Second) & QPS (Queries per Second) rate to ensure that the gift redemption process takes place seamlessly, despite an unexpected surge in the demand. This, in turn, led to an improved redemption rate of 40% in the overall holiday campaigns across the client base.

Holiday gifting is a way for businesses to show that they care.

Engineered to be a complete DIY rewarding & gifting solution, Xoxoday brings everything together and makes things easier in setting up e-gifts for employees, partners, and customers.

Speaking of the technical aspects, here's what Ranganathan Srinivasan, CTO of Xoxoday, had to say:

"Customer delight is important but it becomes even more important in our line of business, as our clients are using our product to delight other people. It becomes imperative for us to ensure that our product experience goes beyond the table stakes in delivering that wow gifting & rewarding experience."

About Xoxoday:

Used by 2.5+ million users worldwide, Xoxoday comes with a catalog that spans 3500+ brands in 20+ categories, spread across 75+ countries , including 5000+ experiences, 4000+ gift cards, and more.

With 1500+ customers worldwide, Xoxoday is on a high-growth spree where they are acquiring new customers and witnessing over 20% growth month-on-month.

Powered by a product-led growth, Xoxoday's progress in the rewards and incentives space has attracted multiple accolades including: 'Best Tech-HR platform', by People Matters, 'Top 50 Fastest-Growing Tech-companies by Deloitte,' and Top 100 in Forrester's Channel Software Tech Stack 2021. They have been recognized as a leader in the rewards & incentives market landscape by G2 Crowd .

Get your holiday gifting strategy right with a trustworthy partner for all your business needs. Xoxoday is that reliable partner that can help make your holiday gifting campaigns more memorable.

