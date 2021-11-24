Restaurant Brands International Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that the company will participate virtually in the Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference on December 1, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://rbi.com/investors), and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with approximately $34 billion in annual system-wide sales and over 27,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands - TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.