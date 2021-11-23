Vipergen Establishes Research Partnership with Aligos Therapeutics Focused on DNA Encoded Library (DEL)-Based Drug Discovery for Viral Infections and Liver Diseases

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a multi-target drug discovery agreement with Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS). Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its high-fidelity DEL technology platforms to identify novel small-molecule compounds that bind to selected Aligos protein targets. Aligos will select hits for development into novel therapeutics for viral and liver diseases. Aligos will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize any products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Aligos' highly experienced team in its mission to develop best-in-class therapies that improve treatment outcomes in chronic hepatitis B, NASH, and coronavirus," said Nils Hansen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vipergen. "We look forward to applying our suite of DEL technologies to discover novel leads that help expand Aligos' portfolio of differentiated drug candidates that target these significant unmet medical needs."



About Vipergen ApS

Vipergen is a world-leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies and is the first and only company capable of screening DELs inside a living cell. Vipergen provides its proprietary suite of leading-edge DEL technologies through funded discovery partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., EU, and Japan. For more details about Vipergen and the YoctoReactor® (yR), Binder Trap Enrichment® (BTE), and Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment® (cBTE) drug discovery technology platforms, please visit www.vipergen.com.

