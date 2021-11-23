First International Bank of Israel Presents Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2021 Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021.
Financial Highlights
- Net profit of NIS 364 million in the third quarter of the year; Return on equity 15.5%;
- Net profit of NIS 1,072 million in the first nine months of the year, representing growth of 99%; Return on equity 15.3%;
- Growth of 8.5% in total income for the first nine months of the year in comparison with the corresponding period last year;
- Growth of 6.8% in credit to the public in the past year:
Residential loans increased by 13.4%, small businesses increased by 8.9%, middle-market businesses increased by 5.4% and credit to households increased by 4.2%;
- The Bank continued to expand its activities in the capital markets and investment consulting: growth of 22.6% in the past year in the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities);
- Ratio of tier I equity capital to risk components of 11.64%;
- The Board of Directors of the Bank decided on a dividend distribution of NIS 320 million, comprising 30% of the net profit of the first nine months of the year;
Profitability
Record profit for the First International Bank: the net profit in the first nine month of the year amounted to NIS 1,072 million, an increase of 98.5% in comparison with the corresponding period of last year. Return on equity reached 15.3%.
In the third quarter of the year, net profit amounted to NIS 364 million, as compared to NIS 201 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Return on equity for the third quarter reached 15.5%.
Growth and Efficiency
Total income of the Bank in the first nine months of the year increased by 8.5% compared to the corresponding period of last year. Total financing income in the first nine months of the year increased by 10.9% compared to the corresponding period of last year. Commission income in the first nine months of the year increased by 3% compared to the corresponding period of last year, including commission income from capital market operations, which increased by 6.3%.
Credit to the public in the past year increased by 6.8%, and amounted to NIS 96,965 million. The growth in credit was characterized by the continued diversity of the credit, while maintaining a balanced risk-management policy. The residential loan portfolio grew by 13.4%, small businesses grew by 8.9%, the middle market businesses grew by 5.4% and credit to households grew by 4.2%. Since the beginning of the year, credit to the public grew by 5.1%.
Growth was also evident in the capital markets field and investment consulting field: the customer assets portfolio (deposits and securities), grew by 22.6% in the past year and amounted to NIS 588.3 billion. In the first nine months of the current year, the customer assets portfolio grew by 11%. Deposits from the public increased by 9.1% in the past year and amounted to NIS 148,273 million.
The First International Bank continued to improve efficiencies and the efficiency ratio improved to 57.9% in the first nine months of the year and 57.3% in the third quarter, as compared to 61.8% in 2020. Operating and other expenses in the first nine months of the year increased by NIS 59 million, representing a growth of 3.1% as compared to the corresponding period of last year. This growth was due to increased payroll expenses, mainly based on an adjustment of the variable compensation component which is related to the profitability of the Bank. The Bank introduced an early retirement plan and most of the retirees are expected to retire at the end of the year.
Financial Stability
The upward trend in the capital attributable to the shareholders of the Bank continued, and grew by 9.6% in the first nine months of the year (representing growth of NIS 881 million) and as of September 30, 2021, amounted to NIS 10,022 million. The tier I equity capital ratio increased to 11.64%, compared with the required regulatory ratio of 8.25%, a positive difference of 3.4% (or 2.4% when disregarding the regulatory capital relief), which represents the highest positive difference in the Israeli banking system.
The Board of Directors of the Bank approved a dividend distribution of NIS 320 million, comprising 30% of net profit for the first nine months of the year. This is in addition to the dividend of NIS 225 million, which was distributed in September 2021 in respect of the profit of the Bank for 2020.
The Bank's policy for the distribution of 50% of net profit remains unchanged, and its implementation continues to be examined in accordance with developments and regulation, and subject to guidelines of the Supervisor of Banks in Israel.
Quality of the Credit Portfolio
The ratio of deferred debts to total credit to the public at the end of September 2021 amounted to a negligible ratio of 0.09%, compared to 0.2% at the end of the second quarter, and 1.9% at the end of December 2020. This is an indication of the quality of the credit portfolio and the quality of the Bank's borrowers. The Bank continues to maintain appropriate provision cushions.
Income in respect of credit losses amounted to NIS 206 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to expenses of NIS 413 million in the corresponding period of last year. During 2020, given the high uncertainty caused by the Corona crisis, the Bank increased the credit loss provision by NIS 436 million.
In the first nine months of 2021, the Bank recorded income in respect of credit losses, primarily because of the decline in the collective provision. This was due to an improvement in macro-economic indicators, indicators showing the level of risk inherent in the credit portfolio of the Bank, and the continued decline in the volume of deferred repayment of debts.
Management Comment
Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group stated, "The First International Bank continued its growth trend, while maintaining its high financial stability. The growth in credit is clear – mostly in the Bank's focus areas: within the customer assets portfolio whose growth reflects our leadership in the capital markets, as well as in the volume of capital which for the first time crossed the NIS 10 billion milestone. We continued our consistent trend of improving our efficiency ratio, by advancing work and automation processes, developing digital channels and promoting innovation, as well as via other activities.
"The First International Bank, as a competition-generating bank, welcomes steps that encourages increased competition within our market, and stands at the forefront of the open banking reform, recently introduced by the Bank of Israel. We are the first bank to introduce Multibank - a service for the collection of financial data used by open banking. The Bank also promotes the service of transfer-at-a-click for the movement of bank accounts between different banks, and the transfer of customers within the framework of the service, which will support the continued growth of our Bank."
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
Principal financial ratios
For the nine months
For the year
2021
2020
2020
in %
Execution indices
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
15.3%
8.4%
8.6%
Return on average assets(1)
0.84%
0.48%
0.49%
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
11.64%
10.93%
11.18%
Leverage ratio
5.54%
5.39%
5.29%
Liquidity coverage ratio
133%
145%
150%
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
2.6%
2.8%
2.7%
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
1.6%
1.8%
1.7%
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
0.8%
0.9%
0.9%
Efficiency ratio
57.9%
61.0%
61.8%
Credit quality indices
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.12%
1.35%
1.38%
Ratio of impaired debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.84%
1.10%
0.86%
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total impaired credit to the public
181%
168%
221%
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.02%)
0.15%
0.10%
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
(0.30%)
0.62%
0.52%
Principal data from the statement of income
For the nine months
2021
2020
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
1,072
540
Interest Income, net
2,090
1,980
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(206)
413
Total non-Interest income
1,281
1,126
Of which: Fees
1,057
1,026
Total operating and other expenses
1,953
1,894
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
1,199
1,138
Dismissal expenses
8
5
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
10.68
5.38
Principal data from the balance sheet
30.9.21
30.9.20
31.12.20
NIS million
Total assets
173,758
159,370
167,778
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
57,083
52,366
57,802
Securities
14,803
12,174
13,105
Credit to the public, net
95,877
89,585
90,970
Total liabilities
163,301
150,042
158,243
of which: Deposits from the public
148,273
135,914
141,677
Deposits from banks
5,471
1,717
2,992
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
2,851
4,384
4,394
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
10,022
8,944
9,141
Additional data
30.9.21
30.9.21
31.12.20
Share price (0.01 NIS)
11,820
7,108
8,514
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
225
125
125
(1) Annualized.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
807
731
2,392
2,160
2,878
Interest Expenses
97
69
302
180
241
Interest Income, net
710
662
2,090
1,980
2,637
Expenses (income) from credit losses
(69)
91
(206)
413
464
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
779
571
2,296
1,567
2,173
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income
63
36
214
97
148
Fees
346
336
1,057
1,026
1,371
Other income
6
-
10
3
4
Total non- Interest income
415
372
1,281
1,126
1,523
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
399
386
1,199
1,138
1,532
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
84
89
255
261
344
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
27
24
78
71
96
Other expenses
135
141
421
424
597
Total operating and other expenses
645
640
1,953
1,894
2,569
Profit before taxes
549
303
1,624
799
1,127
Provision for taxes on profit
193
109
570
254
368
Profit after taxes
356
194
1,054
545
759
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
21
19
57
24
29
Net profit:
Before attribution to non–controlling interests
377
213
1,111
569
788
Attributed to non–controlling interests
(13)
(12)
(39)
(29)
(38)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
364
201
1,072
540
750
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
3.62
2.00
10.68
5.38
7.48
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
For the nine months
For the year
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests
377
213
1,111
569
788
Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests
(13)
(12)
(39)
(29)
(38)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
364
201
1,072
540
750
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
(8)
60
(4)
(30)
(4)
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
12
(16)
58
(31)
(74)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
4
44
54
(61)
(78)
Related tax effect
-
(14)
(18)
21
26
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests, after taxes
4
30
36
(40)
(52)
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests
1
(1)
2
(1)
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
3
31
34
(39)
(52)
Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests
381
243
1,147
529
736
Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests
(14)
(11)
(41)
(28)
(38)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
367
232
1,106
501
698
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans, of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
57,083
52,366
57,802
Securities
14,803
12,174
13,105
Securities which were borrowed
232
14
11
Credit to the public
96,965
90,810
92,247
Provision for Credit losses
(1,088)
(1,225)
(1,277)
Credit to the public, net
95,877
89,585
90,970
Credit to the government
859
651
656
Investment in investee company
699
629
636
Premises and equipment
929
970
965
Intangible assets
275
249
272
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
1,565
1,438
1,897
Other assets(2)
1,436
1,294
1,464
Total assets
173,758
159,370
167,778
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
148,273
135,914
141,677
Deposits from banks
5,471
1,717
2,992
Deposits from the Government
417
426
459
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
2,851
4,384
4,394
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
1,751
1,669
2,314
Other liabilities(1)(3)
4,538
5,932
6,407
Total liabilities
163,301
150,042
158,243
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
10,022
8,944
9,141
Non-controlling interests
435
384
394
Total equity
10,457
9,328
9,535
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
173,758
159,370
167,778
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 86 million and NIS 77 million and NIS 86 million at 30.9.21, 30.9.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 263 million and NIS 90 million and NIS 247 million at 30.9.21, 30.9.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 440 million and NIS 100 million and NIS 258 million at 30.9.21, 30.9.20 and 31.12.20, respectively.
The notes to the financial statements are an integral part thereof.
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non- controlling
Total
Balance as of June 30, 2021
927
(152)
*9,105
9,880
421
10,301
Net profit for the period
-
-
364
364
13
377
Dividend
-
-
(225)
(225)
-
(225)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
3
-
3
1
4
Balance as at September 30, 2021
927
(149)
9,244
10,022
435
10,457
For the three months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non- controlling
Total
Balance as of June 30, 2020
927
(201)
7,986
8,712
373
9,085
Net profit for the period
-
-
201
201
12
213
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
-
31
-
31
(1)
30
Balance as at September 30, 2020
927
(170)
8,187
8,944
384
9,328
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non- controlling
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited)
927
(183)
8,397
9,141
394
9,535
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,072
1,072
39
1,111
Dividend
-
-
(225)
(225)
-
(225)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
34
-
34
2
36
Balance as at September 30, 2021
927
(149)
9,244
10,022
435
10,457
For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non- controlling
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2019 (audited)
927
(131)
7,772
8,568
356
8,924
Net profit for the period
-
-
540
540
29
569
Dividend
-
-
(125)
(125)
-
(125)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(39)
-
(39)
(1)
(40)
Balance as at September 30, 2020
927
(170)
8,187
8,944
384
9,328
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)
For the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non- controlling
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2019
927
(131)
7,772
8,568
356
8,924
Net profit for the year
-
-
750
750
38
788
Dividend
-
-
(125)
(125)
-
(125)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(52)
-
(52)
-
(52)
Balance as at December 31, 2020
927
(183)
8,397
9,141
394
9,535
* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
