Deep Six CBD, Pioneers of Delta 8 THC & CBD, Announce Grand Opening of New Store Location at Springfield Town Center in Springfield, VA. Now Serving Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax Areas

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Six CBD, purveyors of commercial cannabis, announced the grand opening of their new store at Springfield Town Center in Springfield, VA. This location is open now, offering the cannabis-derived products that the retail chain is known for. It's the company's newest presence in Virginia as they grow within the state, and sister store to other Deep Six locations at Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News, Lynnhaven Mall in Virginia Beach, and Chesterfield Towne Center.

New Delta 8 THC Baked Goods, available through DeepSixCBD.com for nationwide delivery.

"We're excited to open this new store in Springfield," remarked Nick Kruczaj, President of Deep Six CBD. "We hear constant feedback from communities about how their lives have been improved by these new cannabis options, and so we're committed to providing the cannabis products that our customers have found to be most helpful and healing"

Deep Six stores have a reputation for prioritizing quality, dedicating shelves to a list of proven and reputable CBD producers within the cannabis industry. Customers seeking their full complement of products online will find Delta 8 and CBD-infused brownies, oils, flower, and more.

No Medical Marijuana Card? No Problem for THC 8 Users in Annandale and Woodbridge, VA Areas.

CBD, short for "cannabidiol", is a cannabis extract that is popularly used for help with pain, stress, and anxiety without an intoxicating effect. Related to this, Delta 8 THC, or "Delta 8" is a newly-available cannabis extract that can be sold directly to consumers without prescriptions or medical cannabis cards. Users report that it helps them with everything from PTSD to simple relaxation, and that they enjoy a soothing, clear-headed "buzz" without the anxiety spikes that Delta 9 THC cannabis causes.

Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep 6, commented, "This new store, just a stone's throw from the National Capital Region, will allow us to provide customers with the finest cannabis-derived products on the market." Purtle reports using THC 8 as an alternative to traditional ADHD treatments such as Ritalin or Adderall. "We only work with verified producers who are able to provide lab-certified products and Certificates of Analysis."

Deep Six is the premiere Delta 8 THC & CBD hemp cannabis boutique, with multiple stores available and online orders accepted at DeepSixCBD.com (PRNewsfoto/Deep Six)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deep Six