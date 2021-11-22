US LBM Scores Exclusive Naming Rights for Inaugural Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge Basketball Doubleheader Features Unique Opportunity to See Men's and Women's Teams From Power 5 Conferences Compete at the Same Venue in Las Vegas

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pac-12 Conference and Oak View Group (OVG) announced today US LBM, a leading distributor of specialty building materials in the United States, will be the exclusive naming rights partner for the upcoming inaugural Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

Presented by MGM Resorts International, in partnership with OVG, Basketball Promotions & Events (BPE), and T-Mobile Arena, a men's and women's basketball non-conference scheduling series Dec. 19 college basketball doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena (3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South) in Las Vegas will feature Stanford versus Texas in the men's matchup and 2021 NCAA finalist Arizona against the Longhorns in the women's tilt. The Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge offers a one-of-a-kind scheduling model in which both men's and women's teams from Power 5 Conferences will compete in the same venue in back-to-back games. This year, the matchups offer a unique opportunity to see Texas men and women together in Las Vegas.

"US LBM is excited to partner in this unique, one-of-a-kind college basketball showcase featuring some of the most talented women's and men's student-athletes in the country," said US LBM President and CEO L.T. Gibson. "US LBM is proud to make a positive impact in our communities, through the products we distribute that build and renovate homes and businesses and supporting unique events such as the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge that contribute to host communities and support the athletic and academic development of the young women and men competing. We are also excited to be able to give back to the local Las Vegas community and join with our partners in this event to provide tickets to active military members and local youth."

"We are pleased to align with US LBM as the lead partner for the Pac 12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge," said Dan Shell, president of OVG Collegiate. "With teams from conferences that are among the best brands in the sport participating in this elite event, it is a perfect fit to partner with a company like US LBM, that is also elite within their industry. We look forward to developing this event into one of the best in the country, with US LBM and their quality leadership by our side."

"The Pac-12, along with partners OVG and BPE, are thankful and thrilled to add US LBM as naming rights partner for our Coast-to-Coast Challenge," said Jamie Zaninovich, Pac-12 Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer. "It is fitting to have a building-materials leader like US LBM join the team as we seek to grow the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge into a marquee national basketball event that provides competitive opportunities to our member programs."

Tickets for the inaugural Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge are now available on Ticketsmarter.com. Click here for general public on-sale tickets. Any purchaser questions or inquiries, please contact the T-Mobile Arena Box Office (702-692-1616, boxoffice@tmobilearena.com) open from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. PT daily.

In its first year, the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge will feature a nationally televised men's and women's doubleheader at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 19. The marquee event will get underway with a men's tilt between Stanford and Texas at 12:00 p.m. PT on ABC. As part of the doubleheader, the 2021 National Championship game participant Arizona and Texas will meet in the women's game at 2:30 p.m. PT on ESPN.

2021 Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge (presented by MGM Resorts International)

Sunday, Dec. 19 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas

12:00 p.m. PT – Stanford vs. Texas (men) - ABC

2:30 p.m. PT – Arizona vs. Texas (women) - ESPN

In subsequent seasons, the Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge is slated to include a rotation of Pac-12 programs against Power 5 Conference opponents in T-Mobile Arena and other neutral-site venues in major markets around the nation.

The men's programs at Stanford and Texas are committed to meeting again when the event shifts to Dallas' American Airlines Arena in 2022. Additional matchup(s) for Dallas and other sites will be announced at a later date.

