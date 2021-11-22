InventHelp Inventor Develops Wearable Urinal for Men (CNC-666)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My job requires working in locations where there are no restrooms close by," said an inventor from Hickory, N.C. "Since waiting until I can find one can get quite uncomfortable, I came up with this idea for faster relief."

He developed a prototype for SNEAK A LEAK to provide men with immediate access to a urinal. As such, it enables users to urinate in private. Thus, it affords peace of mind when traveling or working where there are no restrooms. This unique personal care accessory is also safe, comfortable and sanitary. Users will appreciate how lightweight, compact and easy to use it is as well. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19 CNC-666, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

