InventHelp Inventor Develops More Convenient Way to Collect Pet Dog Waste (CPC-632)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pet dog accessory to prevent owners from having to clean up waste from ground surfaces," said an inventor, from Bridgeport, Conn., "so I invented the DOG POTT. My design reduces the hassle, strain and mess associated with cleaning up after a pet dog."

The invention provides an effective way to collect and dispose of pet dog waste. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend or touch pet waste. It also enhances sanitation and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners, animal shelters, kennels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CPC-632, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

