Daniel Lubetzky Invests in Sheets Laundry Club's Plastic-Free Laundry and Cleaning Supplies

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of KIND Snacks, has invested in Sheets Laundry Club, which creates plastic-free laundry and cleaning products made from simple, eco-friendly ingredients. As announced on ABC's Shark Tank, Lubetzky will partner with Iraq War Veteran and Sheet's founder, Chris Videau, to help Sheets contribute to eliminating plastic waste. Together, the team is committed to helping save our planet by establishing Sheets as an easy-to-use, plastic-free alternative to current laundry and cleaning options.

(PRNewsfoto/Equilibra)

Says KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky, "I'm deeply concerned about the environmental challenges our world is facing and am committed to doing my part to help save our planet so that I leave a better one for my children and future generations. What I love about a business like Sheets is that it empowers each and every one of us to play a role in saving our planet by making a small yet impactful change through the products we use."

Over the course of 20 years in the U.S. Army, Sheets CEO and co-founder, Chris Videau, observed our planet's plastic problem from the sky while in Iraq spending most of his days flying through a black haze of pollution caused by burning trash in city streets. Chris returned from Iraq with permanent lung damage - no longer able to serve his country - and felt compelled to create a solution to contribute to saving our planet.

To Sheets, Lubetzky will bring his experience growing one of America's foremost health and wellness brands from a small startup to a multi-billion-dollar global company. With his support, Sheets hopes to convert millions of people to using their plastic-free products.

"Daniel is a partner who has built a better-for-you brand from the ground up through every stage of growth," says Chris. "Daniel's expertise in growing a socially conscious business, like he built at KIND, is the type of business we want to grow and we believe his mentorship will help us get there.

My ultimate goal is that years from now when my grandchildren are shopping for laundry and cleaning supplies, the majority of the options will be plastic-free, and Sheets will have played a role in helping make that happen."

Sheets Laundry Club sells products ranging from patented laundry detergent sheets, scent boosters, and dryer sheets to dishwasher detergent packs, bar soaps and plastic-free deodorant. Products can be purchased as single units or as part of a subscription service. Sheets can be found online at sheetslaundryclub.com and Amazon.

About Sheets Laundry Club

Founded by Iraq War Veteran, Chris Videau, Sheets Laundry Club is committed to helping save our planet by providing plastic-free, eco-friendly alternatives to your normal laundry routine that do not require a lifestyle change in order to make a positive impact on our planet. These plastic-free products range from patented laundry detergent sheets to scent boosters to dryer sheets and can be purchased as single units or as part of a subscription service. Sheets Laundry Club is on a mission to revolutionize an industry and leave a lasting legacy for generations to come. Learn more at https://sheetslaundryclub.com/.

About Daniel Lubetzky & Equilibra

Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of KIND Snacks, is a social entrepreneur working to build bridges across lines of difference. With the introduction of KIND 's fruit and nut bars in 2004, Daniel created an entirely new snacking category. He has since grown KIND into a multi-billion-dollar global health and wellness brand known for its promise to lead with nutritionally dense ingredients and for its mission to make the world a little kinder. The son of a Holocaust survivor, Daniel's civic initiatives Starts With Us, OneVoice and Empatico seek to increase our appreciation for our shared humanity. Daniel is the author of The New York Times bestseller Do the KIND Thing, Founder and Executive Chairman of SOMOS – a new brand of delicious food from the heart of Mexico – and a recurring shark on Shark Tank. Learn more at daniellubetzky.com and follow Daniel at @daniellubetzky.

Equilibra Ventures, founded by Daniel Lubetzky in 2018, incubates, operates and invests in entrepreneur-run businesses to help them grow successful businesses that generate enduring value. Equilibra values innovation with integrity and deploys its best-in-class team to help entrepreneurs build brands with the power to change people's lives for the better. Learn more at www.equilibra.us.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Equilibra