Espresso Capital closes $200 million credit facility led by KeyBank

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Espresso Capital announced today that it has closed a $200 million credit facility from KeyBank, one of the largest bank-based financial services companies in the United States. A leading provider of innovative venture debt solutions, Espresso will use the facility to further expand its lending activities to high-growth technology and healthcare companies.

"We're excited to welcome KeyBank as a funding partner," said Espresso Chief Operating Officer and CFO, Enio Lazzer. "Securing this facility is an important milestone that further expands our capacity to support borrowers with innovative venture debt solutions. The KeyBank facility complements Espresso's existing facilities with BMO Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank."

Since it was founded in 2009, Espresso has funded more than 300 companies across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Espresso's financing solutions help companies and their investors accelerate growth, extend runway, and increase strategic flexibility with non-dilutive capital.

"We're delighted to have Espresso among our growing portfolio of high-quality growth capital lenders," said Rian Emmett, Group Head, Executive Vice President, Specialty Finance Lending, at KeyBank. "We specialize in providing financing to firms like Espresso and are pleased to be able to help enable their continued growth."

To learn more about how to raise venture debt to grow your business, visit espressocapital.com .

About Espresso Capital

Espresso empowers companies with innovative venture debt solutions. Since 2009, we've helped more than 300 technology companies and their investors accelerate growth, extend runway and increase strategic flexibility with non-dilutive capital. Learn more at espressocapital.com.

Media Contact:

Kevin Cain

Head of Marketing,

kcain@espressocapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Espresso Capital