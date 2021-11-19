BMO Announces 2021 Celebrating Women Grant Recipients on International Women's Entrepreneurship Day

BMO Harris Bank (CNW Group/BMO Harris Bank)

$80,000 in grants awarded to 8 U.S. women-owned businesses

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Harris Bank announced today the 2021 recipients of its BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program. This BMO community program awarded grants to eight U.S. women-owned businesses for their contributions to social, environmental and economic sustainability, whether through their organizations' policies, practices or products. The grant program aims to provide an additional source of financial aid to women-owned businesses.

"Congratulations to these bold entrepreneurs who are driving change and advancing sustainability in their communities through their businesses," said Erminia (Ernie) Johannson, Group Head, North American Personal and Business Banking, BMO Financial Group. "Our commitment to removing barriers to women's financial progress is at the heart of our BMO Celebrating Women programs and a driving force behind our Purpose to boldly grow the good in business and in life. Through lending, investing, giving and engagement in our local communities, our goal is to create more opportunity for recovery and success."

Responses received from this year's applicants demonstrated that women business owners are among the most active, resilient and resourceful groups of entrepreneurs driving sustainable development in the United States. The recipients overcame the pandemic's challenges using creative and innovative ways of conducting business in an evolving environment.

BMO engaged the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub to conduct research on how the women business owners who applied for this year's grants incorporate sustainability into their businesses. Highlights of this research show:

Applicants implemented at least one sustainability initiative with 80 percent of businesses practicing social sustainability, 65 percent economic, and 50 percent environmental.

Many grant applicants aim to promote economic sustainability by ensuring better living standards for all through certifications and partnerships.

Almost all grant applicants stated that environmental protection through responsible consumption, waste management, and recycling is part of their business' everyday practice.

Women business owners are driving social sustainability outcomes by changing organizational culture and human resources practices by:

Since announcing the annual BMO Celebrating Women Grant Program in 2020, BMO has:

the United States , pledging $5 billion over five years to address key barriers faced by underserved businesses, communities, and families. The program has already exceeded early targets with over $2 billion in commitments during the first 12 months of the program. Launched BMO EMpower – a series of long-term commitments to advance inclusive economic recovery in, pledgingover five years to address key barriers faced by underserved businesses, communities, and families. The program has already exceeded early targets with overin commitments during the first 12 months of the program.

$300 million for As part of EMpower, announcedfor Women in Business and BMO for Black and Latinx Businesses to provide better access to affordable credit lending, meaningful partnerships, resources and tools to create more opportunity for growth and real financial progress.

Set new diversity goals for senior leader and executive roles through its Zero Barriers to Inclusion 2025 strategy, including maintaining its leadership in gender diversity with at least 40 percent of senior leadership roles filled by employees who identify as women.

