WeShield CEO & OPTEC Shareholder Responds To OPTEC Announcement That Roger Pawson Is Stepping Down

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to OPTEC's press release yesterday, WeShield CEO and current OPTEC shareholder, Michael Sinensky states, "We learned in the OPTEC announcement that for health reasons, OPTEC CEO Roger Pawson will retire from the Company's Board of Directors by early 2022. We sincerely wish him well in his journey to improve his health."

We ask that the Company clarify whether Mr. Pawson also will retire as an officer and employee of the Company.

The announcement from Mr. Pawson also states that "We [OPTEC] hope to have all outstanding legal and remaining issues resolved prior to my retirement from the Board of Directors, including a resolution with the WeShield legal action." In order to avoid confusion arising from that statement, we wish to clarify that neither the Company nor its counsel has contacted us or our attorneys regarding any proposed resolution. Accordingly, we intend to vigorously defend ourselves against OPTEC's meritless claims and pursue all remedies we believe we have against the Company and all other responsible persons or entities.

Michael Sinensky added that "I have heard that rumors are circulating which imply that I, or that others who are or have been associated with WeShield, may take an active role in OPTEC management going forward. To be clear, there has been no outreach from OPTEC or any discussions with OPTEC with regard to my future participation in OPTEC management and governance or the participation of other former WeShield shareholders."

Mr. Sinensky concluded that "Mr. Pawson's imminent departure from the Board presents a welcome and much needed opportunity for the Company to adopt and adhere to corporate governance best practices, including allowing shareholders to have a voice in the selection of Board members."

View original content:

SOURCE WeShield