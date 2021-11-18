Technical Interview Practice: Pramp Joins Forces with Exponent

Leading companies in the tech interviewing space come together to offer more support and tools for their users

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponent , the tech interview prep platform, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Pramp , a platform that offers free practice interviews for developers. Exponent's members join on a subscription basis, and the service functions as a "gym for your career," where users can consistently work on their professional development. Pramp is an AI-based, peer-to-peer interview platform, where engineers and programmers are intelligently matched to practice coding interviews.

Exponent provides access to courses, expert coaching, job postings, peer-to-peer interviews, and more. Pramp has been a longstanding leader in the technical interview practice space, and now Exponent's users will have access to even more tools for their job search. Exponent's mission is to help candidates reduce their stress and anxiety and increase their success in technical interviews by offering comprehensive preparation tools. Now with Pramp, users will have exceptional interview practice opportunities that will help them land their dream tech careers.

"We've looked to Pramp as an industry role model and an example of how to build a product that puts candidates first. We're excited about the opportunity to continue growing the platform and community," noted Jacob Simon, Exponent Co-founder and CTO.

The partnership between Exponent and Pramp will expand the company's robust offerings for job seekers to include practice interviews. Their focus is primarily on interviews for developers and managers in technology and engineering spaces, but they also offer traditional behavioral practice interviews.

The complexity and demands of coding interviews required by many key players in technology industries have been the source of a lot of controversy in recent years. Exponent, now with Pramp, is working to demystify the process and assist candidates in developing their confidence in a professional, high-stakes interview setting.

In 2021, Exponent achieved 200% YoY growth in terms of users and revenue, and has 130K subscribers on their YouTube channel, which posts additional education content for free. Over 40 expert coaches from FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google), work with Exponent to provide users with 1:1 interviews and professional career coaching. In addition to interview prep, the platform provides educational courses for professional development, mentorship, interview coaching, and community support. In 2021, they launched partnerships with select colleges and universities, including Stanford, Yale, Wharton, Duke, Cornell, and UMichigan.

Exponent with Pramp will now be a full-service platform for job seekers in the technology and engineering fields. Product management, software engineering, engineering management, and system design are specialties of Exponent and Pramp.

About Exponent

Exponent was founded and launched in 2018 by former Google product manager Stephen Cognetta and former Dropbox software engineer Jacob Simon. It is a 100% bootstrapped, organically-grown company that has taken no external funding to date. Exponent's mission is to help people prepare for jobs in tech by offering resources to help candidates find jobs, practice for their job interviews, and train with expert advice from top coaches in their industry.

About Pramp

Pramp was founded and launched in 2015 by Co-Founders Rafi Zikavashvili, David Glauber, Matan Goldschmiedt, and Omer Gelbard. Pramp is a platform for developers to practice technical coding interviews. Over 10,000 interviews per month are conducted on Pramp, and Pramp has helped over 300,000 developers practice technical interviews for free. On Pramp, users can practice data structures and algorithms, system design, data science, front-end development, product management, and behavioral interviews.

