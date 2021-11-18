Shipfusion Named 2021 Award Winner of Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Shipfusion continues to rank as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Shipfusion , North America's leading eCommerce fulfillment solution, ranked 147th on Deloitte's Fast 500 list . Recipients recognized on the list include the fastest-growing North American companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors.

"We are excited to be included on this year's Deloitte's Fast 500 Technology list. I am proud of the entire Shipfusion team whose creativity and energy have allowed us to become a leading company in the eCommerce software and fulfillment space," says Brandon Luft, CEO and co-founder of Shipfusion. "While we always appreciate any recognition of our efforts, we still feel these are early days for Shipfusion, and much larger opportunities lie in front of us. We are excited to continue building and growing over the next few years with our incredible team!"

Technology Fast 500 awardees are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Overall, the 2021 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 521%.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice-chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations, and especially the talented employees driving their success."

About Shipfusion: Shipfusion gives brands the best tools possible for building a successful eCommerce operation. Our fully managed and operated warehouses, expert inventory management, and powerful real-time technology lets you focus on fast growth without the stress. Shipfusion combines flexible, reliable fulfillment with powerful, real-time technology. With warehouses located throughout the US and Canada, we make it easy to manage your eCommerce business. To learn more about Shipfusion's technical fulfillment offering, click here www.shipfusion.com .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™: Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

