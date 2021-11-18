Paul Gauguin Cruises Announces 2023 Voyages In Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & The South Pacific

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, announces its new 2023 schedule featuring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and South Pacific itineraries.

2023 Voyages

The Gauguin will be showcasing its most sought-after itineraries in 2023: the 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands, 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus, 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands, and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

The Gauguin will also be returning to Fiji in 2023, offering 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands itineraries. These comprehensive voyages follow in the wake of explorers, encompassing the exquisite Society Islands, home waters of The Gauguin, and the Cook Islands with its unique culture and exquisite lagoons. Other highlights include sailing across the International Date Line, a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and the stunning Fijian islands. Ports of call on the voyages are Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha'a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; Vava'u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji; and Lautoka, Fiji. A 16-night Fiji to Bali (or reverse) voyage from Lautoka, Fiji and continues on to visit Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; Thursday Island (Jan. 21, 2023 sailing only), Australia; Dili, Timor-Leste; At Sea; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali, Indonesia.

The Gauguin underwent an extensive renovation in February of 2021. In addition to the ship's staterooms and suites, Studio Jean Philippe Nuel redesigned the ship's public spaces including its Le Grand Salon, restaurants, piano bar, La Palette Lounge, spa and salon, fitness center, boutique, pool deck, and reception area. A reading nook was also added to Deck 5, Deck 6 is now boasting a digital museum featuring over 150 of Paul Gauguin's pieces, as well as updates to the ship's sound and lighting systems.

Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of these islands, The Gauguin provides an up-close, authentic experience of the South Seas and offers an elegant yet casual ambiance with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet dining, trademark Polynesian hospitality, private beach retreats, and extraordinary all-inclusive value.

To launch its 2023 voyages, Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to 30% off standard

cruise fares on all voyages.

Paul Gauguin Cruises' top priority has always been to ensure the safety and comfort of its passengers. The health protocols developed by Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT exceed international regulations.

For rates or more information on Paul Gauguin Cruises, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 330-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle. One of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2021 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2021 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2021. And recently the line was recognized for the fourth time for having the "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards, and "#3 Top Midsize-Ship Cruise Line" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2021. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, the world leader of small-ship cruising.

