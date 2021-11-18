Lumentum Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that management is currently scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor events:

Event: 

Nasdaq 45th London Investor Conference

Date: 

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Presentation Time: 

12:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time



Event:

Raymond James 2021 Technology Investors Conference

Date:

Monday, December 6, 2021

Presentation Time: 

9:40 a.m. Eastern Time



Event:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Date:

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Presentation Time:

9:10 a.m. Eastern Time



Event:

D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference

Date: 

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Meeting Availability: 

9:00 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum 

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com.

Category: Financial

Contacts:
Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; investor.relations@lumentum.com 
Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; media@lumentum.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumentum-announces-upcoming-investor-events-301428408.html

SOURCE Lumentum

