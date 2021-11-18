FLORENCE, Ky., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aristech Surfaces LLC is pleased to introduce a new, patent-pending material – Avonite® Flex. This innovative surface material gives a refined look to hot tub and swim spa interiors and lends itself to the creation of elegantly designed products for the wellness sector.

For 50 years, Aristech Surfaces LLC has been supplying the biggest hot tub and swim spa manufacturers in the industry with AcrySpaTM and AcrySwimTM high-performance acrylic sheets. 25 years ago, Aristech Surfaces LLC also began developing a brand portfolio of architect-recommended surfacing line featuring one of our most successful brands: AVONITE® Solid Surface.

AVONITE Flex: The definition of comfort and elegance for hot tubs and swim spas.

With the launch of Avonite® Flex, the American multinational hopes to redefine luxury within the wellness sector. Avonite Flex

TM

makes it possible to design a whole new kind of product with a premium aesthetic, to compliment any decor.

It was developed with the idea of combining 2 worlds that had seemed irreconcilable until now

: practical materials

,

designed to meet the needs of B-to-B clients – easy to mass-produce, customizable, and durable; are now partnered with the sensual materials of interior design – elegant, pleasant to the touch, offering unlimited design characteristics geared to private customers looking to give their home an additional element of comfort without sacrificing style.

Like AcrySpaTM and AcrySwimTM, Avonite® Flex is resistant to staining and chemical cleaners, allowing it to withstand the intensive cleaning involved in hot tub and swim spa maintenance. Moreover, its non-porous, bacteriostatic surface limits the growth of micro-organisms, making it a perfectly hygienic material.

Developed by a leading surfacing pioneer, this new material offers all the most sought-after functional properties: supplied in sheets or rolls, it is manufactured 3 mm thick and is available in widths of up to 108 in. /2740 mm and two 2 colors: Alabaster Wave 8705 and Pure Alabaster 8701. It also boasts outstanding thermoformability, allowing it to be vacuum formed over the sharpest angles and the most hard-to-reach recesses. Finally, Avonite FlexTM is lightweight, making it easy to handle in the workshop, in transport and during installation.

Drawing on our experience with designer materials, we created Avonite® Flex with an elegant, matte finish. As part of the Avonite® line of products, Avonite® Flex naturally offers the brand's famous soft feel and signature texture. Like all Avonite® materials, Avonite® Flex can be milled, machined, etched, and even stamped. "The idea," explains Group Marketing Director Jana Bartlett, "was to create a product that responds to the major demand for cocooning and high-end finishes; customers want their home décor to be inspiring and relaxing. With Avonite FlexTM , we've successfully combined the comfort and sophisticated look of Avonite® for a range of applications that were not accessible prior."

Finally, despite the innovative character of Avonite® Flex, Aristech Surfaces LLC was very careful to design a material that would not require manufacturers to invest in new equipment. It can be produced using conventional molds and vacuum forming systems with no additional investment required. It can also be thermoformed as needed. Moreover, the material is easier to repair than acrylic sheets, making it even more durable.

Avonite® Flex – the perfect synergy of maximum functionality and progressive design.

To request a sample, visit aristechsurfaces.com

Product specifications:

Thickness: 3 mm

Width: customized, up to 108 in. /2740 mm

Length: coiled, maximum 700 ft. /210 m

Colors: Alabaster Wave 8705 and Pure Alabaster 8701

About Aristech Surfaces LLC

Established in 1969 by David Swedlow, who developed the first continuous cast acrylic sheet production line, Aristech Surfaces LLC is an American company specializing in the manufacture and distribution of materials. The company has 3 divisions: Wellness, Architecture and Transport. The group owns 13 brands and is represented on every continent. Working with the biggest bath and spa manufacturers and recommended by top architectural firms around the world, Aristech Surfaces LLC brands are synonymous with reliability.

For 50 years, Aristech Surfaces LLC have been developing innovative solutions based on the needs of our clientele. Our company values are centered on continuously improving the quality of our products and services.

