Ram 1500 Named to Car and Driver's 10Best Vehicles for Fourth Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

(PRNewsfoto/Stellantis)

Ram 1500 lineup earns the award for the fourth consecutive year and is the only pickup on the list for the third consecutive year

Car and Driver evaluates each contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale, basing each score on intended purpose, value and vehicle operation

Ram Truck offers a full lineup focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles

Car and Driver has named the 2022 Ram 1500 to its 10Best vehicle list for 2022. This marks the fourth consecutive year the Ram 1500 has earned this prestigious award. Previous winners were invited to defend their crown and the new 2022 Ram 1500 Limited 10th Anniversary and 2022 Ram 1500 TRX were submitted for evaluation. The award applies to the entire Ram 1500 lineup, the only pickup truck to secure a spot on this list for a third consecutive year.

Car and Driver evaluates each contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale, basing each score on how well it meets its intended purpose, how good a value it is and how compelling it is to operate. This award recognizes the smartest, most entertaining cars, trucks, SUVs and vans on sale today. Vehicles are judged with an emphasis on value, mission fulfillment and if they're fun to drive.

"Making the list for the fourth consecutive year – the third consecutive year as the only pickup truck – the Ram 1500 continues to be shockingly quiet and is still hands-down the best driving pickup truck," said Sharon Silke Carty, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver. "There's great breadth to the lineup, every model accomplishes any task thrown at it. We really appreciate all the work the Ram team has done to make it enjoyable to drive."

This is the fourth year in a row Ram 1500 – the most awarded light-duty truck in America – has been named to Car and Driver's 10Best. This year's list marks the third consecutive time the Ram 1500 earned a spot as the only truck.

"Earning a spot on Car and Driver's 10Best vehicle list validates our long-standing commitment to our customers through advanced technology and engineering expertise," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO - Stellantis. "We are honored to be the only pickup truck on this list for the third year in a row and express our gratitude to the Car and Driver editors for recognizing Ram 1500 as the best-driving pickup truck available today."



For the fourth consecutive time, Car and Driver combined 10Best Cars and 10Best Trucks and SUVs into a single list — 10Best for 2022, which appears in the magazine's January issue.

Car and Driver's 10Best winners represent the smartest, most entertaining vehicles customers can buy today. They are picked after an exhaustive evaluation of this year's new or significantly refreshed models, as well as last year's defending 10Best honorees. For two weeks, Car and Driver editors drove, measured, tested and scrutinized more than 70 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans.

To earn a 10Best win, a vehicle must prove itself against contenders as diverse as the automotive industry. Car and Driver's criteria remain the same: every winner must deliver exceptional driving engagement, offer indisputable value and/or practicality and fulfill its mission better than any of its competition.

Any vehicle with a base price higher than $90,000 is excluded from consideration, based on the editors' belief that an oversize price should guarantee excellence.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study - which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles – named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stellantis