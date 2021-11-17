Fieldin Accelerates Autonomous Farming Revolution with Acquisition of Midnight Robotics

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fieldin , the world's largest smart farm operations management company for high-value crops, announced today that it has acquired Midnight Robotics , a leader in agricultural autonomous driving. The acquisition creates a first-of-its-kind combination of a sensor-based operational farming platform with autonomous driving technologies to empower growers in the day-to-day management of their farms. Fieldin is already deploying its combined autonomous farming platform in major farms in California and plans additional deployments of the end-to-end system in the coming months.

Commercial farms today face a wide range of challenges, including labor scarcity, water shortages, and climate change and thus need to optimize operations and prioritize farming efficiency. Fieldin's addition of Midnight Robotics' deep robotic and autonomous driving technology enables an all-in-one solution to maximize accuracy and productivity on the farm. The platform collects farming data and turns it into actionable insights and now also offers guided decision-making and autonomous execution via driverless tractors and other machinery from within the same dashboard. The onboarding of these new autonomous capabilities takes under a day, with Fieldin arriving at the farm and retrofitting tractors and other farming machinery with LiDAR-based autonomy kits that feed data back to the platform in real-time.

"Many people think that autonomous tractors are some magic solution, but at the end of the day, they're just machinery—your autonomous farm can only be as good as your farm management data, and that's why this acquisition is driving the autonomous farming revolution forward," said Boaz Bachar, CEO and Co-Founder of Fieldin. "Over the past eight years we've digitized hundreds of farms and over 10,000 tractors and pieces of farming equipment— more than anyone else in the high-value crop world— and amassed a trove of invaluable data that can offer insights into best practices in farm management. By acquiring Midnight Robotics, we're helping farmers close the loop from insight to autonomous action, so they know exactly what they need to do and execute it autonomously, all through the same platform."

Since launching, Fieldin has provided a smart farming SaaS platform that utilizes sensor-based data to help growers worldwide improve production, operational transparency, and efficiency by monitoring field activities remotely and seamlessly integrating with existing technologies, equipment, and personnel to provide full visibility into day-to-day operations. The company is the largest smart farm operations management company in the US, with 30% of US-based lettuce crops and 20% of the world's almond crop run through their platform.

Founded by Innoviz veterans and autonomous driving experts Yonatan Horovitz and Edo Reshef, Midnight Robotics uses cutting-edge computer vision and AI to develop autonomous agricultural driving technology that offer the perfect complement to Fieldin's platform. The company's core product is a retrofit kit that can transform any tractor to work autonomously using advanced LiDAR perception algorithms that enable a robust and reliable solution for autonomous operation and precise execution. Horovitz, who will join Fieldin as Chief Autonomy Officer, and Reshef, who now becomes the company's Chief Technology Officer, will both become Fieldin co-founders.

"It's not enough to have great agricultural data or great autonomous technology—you need to have both to make autonomous farming a reality. What's so powerful about this merger is the potent combination of Fieldin's unparalleled farming data collection, which includes over 49 million hours' worth of tractor driving, with our driverless technology expertise," noted Horovitz. "We're excited to join forces with Fieldin because only together will we be able to help farmers reap the benefits of smart and autonomous farming—not a decade from now, but today."

About Fieldin

Founded in 2013 by Iftach Birger and Boaz Bachar, Fieldin is leading the journey from traditional farming to digitized smart farming to autonomous farming and beyond. The company's smart farming platform helps high-value crop growers manage and optimize day-to-day operations, including pesticide applications and harvest activities. Fieldin seamlessly connects tractors and machinery with in-field sensors to provide managers with actionable data that improves production, transparency, and efficiency in the field. Based in California with offices in Australia and Israel, Fieldin works with the largest farms in California and supports more than 20% of the global production of almonds. For more information, please visit: https://www.fieldin.com/

Press Contact

Sarah Schloss

Headline Media

sarah.schloss@headline.media

+1 914 506 5105

View original content:

SOURCE Fieldin