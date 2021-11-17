Bodhala Named Winner in 2021 LegalTech Breakthrough Awards for Second Consecutive Year The annual awards program recognizes Bodhala as Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bodhala , the leading provider of AI-powered legal spend analytics, benchmarking and market intelligence, today announced the company has been named winner of the "Overall Legal Analytics Solution of the Year" award in the second annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.

Bodhala is at the forefront of creating better technology services to improve the legal market. Bodhala's platform optimizes buy-side legal spend while also creating the transparency necessary to drive competition and foster innovation across the legal industry.

With over $20 billion dollars worth of invoice data as well as publicly available and proprietary third-party data, Bodhala's machine learning engine delivers actionable insights informed by the market. Bodhala's solutions give corporate legal departments an unparalleled grasp on the legal work being performed so they can determine the value their law firms provide for the rate they're being paid.

General counsels and their legal ops teams, spanning from mid-cap to Fortune 500s, can tap into digestible data and benchmarks to accurately compare and contrast their outside legal work while also evaluating work within individual firms and across panels.

"We founded Bodhala with the belief that great legal talent should come at market-driven prices, and we're incredibly proud to have built the most powerful solution on the market for legal spend analytics. This award from LegalTech Breakthrough reinforces our role in tackling the longstanding, unchallenged and one-sided marketplace," said Raj Goyle, CEO and co-founder of Bodhala.

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the standout technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,300 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world. In 2020, Bodhala was recognized by the awards program as "Legal Spend Management Innovation of the Year."

"The legal industry's lack of transparency has been a huge elephant in the room. Legal teams need deeper insights that allow them to better analyze, interpret and optimize outside counsel spend at competitive and market-driven rates," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards. "Bodhala is the first tech company to apply machine learning and AI to legal billing data to bring clarity to the billable hour and real economics to the market."

Bodhala recently announced that it has been acquired by Onit , the leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions. By joining forces, the businesses create the most complete enterprise legal management solutions on the market, allowing corporate legal departments to evolve analytics into actionable intelligence to optimize outside counsel spend.

