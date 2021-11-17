Blockchange Inc. Rebrands to BITRIA, Reflecting Success of Strategic Focus on Crypto SMA and TAMP Solutions for Asset Managers and Wealth Managers

Adoption of BITRIA Platform's Brand at Company Level Reflects Its Popularity, Marks Launch of New Wave of Enhancements and Features

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchange Inc., the pioneering leader in digital asset investing solutions for financial advisors and asset managers, today announced that it is rebranding to BITRIA, A Division of Blockchange Inc., or BITRIA for short. The adoption of the brand name of its flagship crypto SMA and TAMP platform reflects how the BITRIA platform has rapidly grown to become the go-to solution among asset managers and wealth managers for digital asset investments.

In addition to the name change, BITRIA, pronounced "Bit-ree-uh," is adding features to the platform that aimed at augmenting its support for large-scale asset managers, including selective rebalancing tools, the option to white-label the platform and the addition of an enhanced client portal.

Dan Eyre, Co-founder and CEO of BITRIA said, "This renaming marks a new chapter in our growth story, as we align our brand behind the exceptional growth of our Digital TAMP platform. Equally important, our adoption of the BITRIA brand also marks the commencement of a new wave of enhancements that we have launched with our industry-leading platform. The new product features we are rolling out on the BITRIA platform empower users of our technology to step up their capabilities and provide greater value to investors clamoring for access to crypto investing."

The company works with more than 40 advisors today, several of which are asset managers serving multiple RIAs. Meanwhile, the platform currently supports 67 unique crypto model strategies, as well as multiple account types, including individual, trusts, corporate, joint tenant, and Roth and Traditional IRAs.

Powerful Strategic Relationships and New Features

BITRIA recently added a crucial integration with Morningstar's ByAllAccounts client account-aggregation solution and forged a strategic alliance with Equity Trust Company that enables BITRIA users to meet end clients' demand for digital-asset tax-advantaged accounts. In the coming weeks and months, BITRIA expects to finalize partnerships with leading digital asset firms on the industry's first SMA and model portfolio solution catering to U.S. institutional and ultra-high-net-worth investors.

The BITRIA platform provides RIAs, their affiliated financial advisors and asset managers a set of tools to manage their clients' digital-asset accounts at scale, including solutions for onboarding, portfolio rebalancing, data aggregation and financial reporting.

Advisors also have the option to engage with BITRIA's Separately Managed Account network, a select community of SMA partners that offer advisors and clients a broad range of crypto strategies. Unlike Bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, BITRIA's SMAs provide a ready-made solution that also offers flexibility to sophisticated, high-end clients, allowing them to hold the underlying digital assets in their portfolios.

Mr. Eyre concluded, "Financial advisors and asset managers are increasingly facing demands from their clients for access to professionally managed crypto investment vehicles. This growing demand is coming from the next generation of wealth managers and their clientele, who are positioned to become the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth investors of the future. BITRIA is here to provide advisors and asset managers with the technology they need to meet the demand in the marketplace and unlock the potential of crypto investing."

About BITRIA

BITRIA simplifies the path to digital asset investing for financial advisors. Its Digital Asset SMA and Digital Turnkey Asset Management Platform solutions offer a range of options for advisors to offer their clients the advantages and flexibility of direct asset ownership, together with a broad selection of asset choices that can be tailored to the growth and risk appetites of different classes of investors. BITRIA, a Division of Blockchange Inc., was founded in 2017 and has its headquarters in San Francisco, California. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://bitria.io or contact marketing@bitria.io.

Blockchange Inc. is not and never has been affiliated with Blockchange Ventures (www.blockchange.vc).

