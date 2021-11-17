aptihealth Raises $50 Million Series B to Scale Higher Acuity Behavioral Healthcare Services

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- aptihealth, the first tech-driven behavioral health provider built to transform higher acuity care, today announced a $50 million Series B funding round from Takeda Digital Ventures, Pivotal Life Sciences, Vista Credit Partners, Olive Tree Ventures, Claritas Capital, and What If Ventures. With this funding, aptihealth will expand investment in clinical science, technology, and services that make it easy, effective, and efficient for patients, providers, community organizations, and health plans to work together securely at scale.

aptihealth | Transforming Behavioral Healthcare (PRNewsfoto/aptihealth)

Providing health plan and health system customers with integrated workflow and care management capabilities, aptihealth streamlines patient referral and engagement. Proprietary diagnostics and evidenced-based care protocols meet patients' psychiatric and psychosocial needs with precise, personalized care from collaborative teams of behavioral, medical, and community resources. This results in substantial impact on the most important behavioral health drivers of outcomes and cost.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, aptihealth is in the process of relocating to new offices in the Seaport District. It also maintains a presence in Troy, NY where the company was founded. Since its launch in 2018, this most recent funding round is the company's largest to-date, and brings the total amount raised to $65 million. In four years, aptihealth has grown significantly, employing more than 120 and signing 27 health plans, health systems, and physician practice customers.

"There's an urgent need to better address higher acuity behavioral health conditions that affect tens of millions of people each year," said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. "With the patient at the center, we are redesigning care by empowering comprehensive care teams with unprecedented data, insights, and digital tools to improve efficacy and efficiency. This drives aptihealth's ability to attract the most talented providers, who in turn are achieving the highest levels of patient satisfaction, clinical quality, and outcomes. The result is increased access, better care, and lower costs. We are thrilled to partner with our customers and this exceptional group of investors to transform behavioral healthcare."

The aptihealth platform enables seamless access for patients at any point-of-care, including referrals from physician visits, discharge from the emergency department or inpatient units, mobile web self sign-up, and proactive engagement in rising risk situations. Once engaged, aptihealth's platform intelligently integrates multidisciplinary care teams through workflow best practices and data insights to enable the right care at the right time. Patients benefit from aptihealth's modern design, fast and flexible access to care, and intuitive experience. Providers benefit from aptihealth's robust capabilities in accessing patients and using outcomes-based data management tools to support personalized care delivery.

"Takeda Digital Ventures' investment in aptihealth advances our mission to partner with companies that offer life-changing care through cutting edge innovation," said Bruce Meadows, Managing Partner at Takeda Digital Ventures. "aptihealth's virtual first care model does just that—providing precise, personalized care that substantially improves clinical quality and outcomes while increasing value for payers. We are energized by Dan and the team and believe aptihealth is positioned to become the leader in higher acuity behavioral healthcare."

Locust Walk served as transaction adviser to aptihealth.

About aptihealth

aptihealth is the first tech-driven behavioral health provider built to transform higher acuity care. Its platform provides population-precise programs that connect medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth's digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, intelligent, and comprehensive care that helps patients get better faster. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

About Takeda Digital Ventures

Takeda Digital Ventures (TDV) is the digital health venture arm of Takeda, a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by a commitment to patients, people and the planet. Takeda Digital Ventures invests in companies that are using digital technologies to improve patient outcomes and improve delivery of care in areas that contribute to Takeda's data and digital transformation. Learn more at: www.takeda.com/tdv.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE aptihealth