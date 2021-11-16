Serverfarm Opens Up Additional 110,000 Square Feet of Underutilized Data Center Space in the Atlanta Region

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serverfarm , the innovative data center developer and operator, announces the availability of 110,000 square feet of new capacity at its Atlanta data center, in a move that highlights the company's extensive business model of modernizing underutilized facilities.

Serverfarm acquired the data center in Suwanee, Georgia, in 2017. The tenant, a global technology company, had developed the facility as its enterprise data center but only occupied about a quarter of the available capacity in the building. This year, Serverfarm extended its operations and development role, acquiring and managing the client's mechanical and electrical infrastructure supporting their IT capacity, while also building out additional capacity, mostly for the rapidly growing customer. In total, the 153,000-square-foot building offers 14 MW of power.

"We saw an opportunity to cost-effectively add capacity for this client, who was bursting at the seams but needed a more efficient data center strategy, while also applying our signature efficiency- and sustainability-focused data center management approach to this facility," said Mario Calderone , VP of Real Estate for Serverfarm. "We firmly believe that the greenest data center is the one that doesn't need to be built at all. Through this Atlanta project, we've opened up more than 110,000 square feet of available data center space to the local business community, preventing a new data center build."

Ultimately, Serverfarm's expanded role at the facility is expected to support 40+ Atlanta-based IT jobs. Atlanta is one of the top metro areas and tech and transportation hubs in the country with fast-growing internet infrastructure needs. As an excellent business environment with a fiber-rich networking backbone running throughout the city, Atlanta serves as a home base for many enterprises.

"About a decade ago, our customer built and managed their entire IT infrastructure environment in-house, which was a common business model at the time," said Avner Papouchado , CEO for Serverfarm. "But over the years, as enterprise IT grew in complexity and high-growth companies needed to focus on scaling cost-effectively, that approach has evolved. Forward-thinking enterprise leaders now believe their critical infrastructure is best left in the hands of data center and IT experts who manage those environments day in and day out and can streamline their overwhelming CapEx investments into predictable OpEx. We're thrilled to be a part of this customer's extraordinary growth story and to serve Atlanta's top businesses with sustainable, affordable and well-managed data center capacity."

With more than 1 million square feet of data center space and 45 MW of power, Serverfarm's portfolio of owned and managed assets spans 700+ locations across 40 countries. With available capacity for new enterprise and service provider clients, Serverfarm's Atlanta facility offers affordable power cost, low natural disaster risk and a fiber-rich digital ecosystem. Through its DMaaS solution powered by InCommand , Serverfarm brings together data center design, IT management and colocation, creating a cloud-like experience for data centers.

To learn more about Serverfarm's recent Atlanta initiative, watch this video.

About Serverfarm

Serverfarm is a unique IT and data center developer and operator with a pioneering approach to accelerating digital transformation for service providers and enterprises. With InCommand Services, our integrated platform of real estate, data center and IT management solutions, we maximize our customers' infrastructure efficiencies, providing them with end-to-end visibility and control over their IT and data center environments. As a result, our customers and their teams gain agility, reliability and efficiencies, allowing them to focus on innovation. For more information, visit www.serverfarmllc.com .

Serverfarm's Atlanta Data Center

(PRNewsfoto/ServerFarm)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Serverfarm