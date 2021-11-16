Qualcomm and BMW Group to Extend Their Long-Lasting Technology Collaboration to Automated Driving

- BMW Group Selects Vision Perception, Vision System-on-Chip and ADAS Central Compute System-on-Chip from Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Ride ADAS Platform for its Next Generation of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Systems -

NEW YORK and MUNICH, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced a collaboration to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride™ Platform, to BMW Group's next generation of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving (AD) platforms. Leveraging both companies' expertise in core innovation, BMW Group and Qualcomm Technologies will extend their long-standing relationship to deliver safe, smart and sophisticated driving experiences to BMW Group vehicles. BMW's next generation Automated Driving stack will be based on the Snapdragon Ride vision system-on-chip (SoC), vision perception and ADAS central compute SoC controllers managed by Qualcomm® Car-2-Cloud services platform.

The BMW Group is an industry leader in driver assistance innovation for over two decades. In its quest to continue expanding a broad portfolio of driver assistance systems, BMW Group will utilize Qualcomm Technologies to bring a full spectrum of ADAS/AD functions, including front, rear and surround view camera computer vision in a dedicated computer vision SoC, as well as a high-performance ADAS central compute controller, to host BMW's drive policy and other planning and driving functions.

"BMW has chosen Qualcomm Technologies as our technology partner and systems solutions provider based on the company's breadth and depth of portfolio, as well as proven expertise in compute, connectivity, computer vision, advanced semiconductors and driver assistance technologies," said Nicolai Martin, SVP Driving Experience, BMW Group. "We look forward to working in direct relationship with Qualcomm Technologies to build our next-generation ADAS/AD platform, as well as to continue delivering world-class driving experiences to our customers."

"Our announcement with BMW today is the onset of a new era in automotive where two technology leaders have come together to design and develop a key element of Snapdragon® Digital Chassis for the next generation automobile," said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. "We are very proud of this milestone and cannot wait to bring our jointly designed products on the road."

"Our goal has always been to offer automakers an open, comprehensive and transformative platform that encompasses semiconductor, software, stack, systems and services," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president & GM, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are honored to be selected by the BMW Group to be its ADAS technology partner for computer vision stack, vision SoC and ADAS central compute controllers, and we look forward to joint development and deployment of these products."

