Landscape Impression Won the GA Global Habitat Architecture Landscape Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GO ART is delighted to present the 2021GA Forum & Global Luxury Cultural Awards in New York on August 16th. The thirteenth installment of the global forum, follows the successful discussion on "Synergy between Art and Real Estate" in New York, "Synergy between Architecture and Architecture" in Venice and "Contemporary Urban Culture Sustainability Development", "Contemporary Value and Sustainable Development of Traditional Culture" in Tokyo.

The forum was followed by GA awards ceremony for the international culture awards. "Landscape Impression" was awarded the title as "Global Habitat architecture landscape Award".

The forum explored the "Architectural Design and Life Aesthetic" in every aspect of contemporary living, discussed the establishment of a global platform which integrates traditional culture with new materials, technologies and methods of communications. GO ART is the first company in its field in China to incorporate globally-inclusive creative art platform with real estate, corporations and commercial brands.

Currently, GO ART is organizing numerous curatorial projects focused on the Classical Gardens of Suzhou, a group of gardens in Suzhou region in China. The Suzhou Gardens have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List and are acknowledged to be gardening masterpieces and peak of the development of Chinese garden art.

GO ART hosts numerous international activities such as the GA Forum & Global Luxury Cultural Awards which aim to establish cultural exchange and cooperation among various institutions involving garden-lovers from around the world, striving to provide diversified clues for the study and exploration of the ancient arts sublimely manifested by the Classical Gardens of Suzhou. Forum panelists discuss developing contemporary projects with international influence across multiple dimensions based on the core value of traditional culture. GA Awards with 10 committee members as the jury, are awarded to projects which use modern ways to express the essence of Chinese traditional culture. The program of awards ceremony, talks and panel discussions brought together innovators, artists, designer and architects who adopt this principle in their practice; connoisseurship and collaboration in today's global cultural environment. GO ART is launching a movement to encourage the culture of supporting art.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GA