Laffer Tengler Investments Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team and New Hires Nancy Tengler Named Chief Executive Officer and Will Continue as Chief Investment Officer; Equity Income Strategy Receives 5-Star Overall Morningstar Rating

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laffer Tengler Investments, a leading wealth management firm, announced several changes to the executive leadership team as well as promotions and new hires. Nancy Tengler was named Chief Executive Office and will continue serving as Chief Investment Officer. In addition, Arthur B. Laffer Jr. was named President of the firm and will remain Senior Portfolio Manager.

Other notable changes to the Executive team include:

Jon Curley was named as non-Executive Chairman of the Board at Butcher Joseph Holdings.

Sheila Asher was promoted to Managing Director, Head of Institutional Sales

Fern Hailey was promoted to Senior Managing Director, Advisor Solutions and Private Asset Management

Laffer Tengler recently hired Jessica Sos, J.D., as Chief Administrative Officer. Another recent hire Jonathan Berkowitz has been promoted to Portfolio Manager.

"I am delighted to be working with an experienced team of professionals," said Nancy Tengler, CEO and CIO of Laffer Tengler Investments. "Our firm has experienced strong growth and received recognition for our investment strategies which allows us to attract and promote these talented employees. I'm looking forward to continued success at Laffer Tengler as we continue to serve our Institutional, Platform, and high net worth clients," she said.

Laffer Tengler Investments has nine investment strategies for clients are pleased to announce that their Equity Income Strategy just received a 5-star overall Morningstar rating out of 470 large value funds as of September 30, 2021. It also received an above average ESG rating as well.

"As Chief Investment Officer Nancy's leadership has been instrumental in obtaining the 5-Star rating from Morningstar," said Arthur B. Laffer, Jr., President of Laffer Tengler Investments. "We are thrilled that we are among the best-in-class for our equity income strategy and we're looking forward to Nancy's leadership as CEO and CIO," he added.

About Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments, Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Scottsdale, Arizona, and national distribution is a leading asset management firm providing investment solutions to Institutional, Platform, and high net worth. Advisory services are offered through Laffer Tengler Investments, an investment advisor registered with the SEC. Laffer Tengler Investments is a ButcherJoseph company. Laffer Tengler's Equity Income Strategy holds a 5-star overall Morningstar rating out of 470 large value funds as of September 30, 2021.

