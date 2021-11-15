Fight Hunger with Feeding America® this Holiday Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National partners of Feeding America®, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization, are supporting neighbors in need during this busy holiday season. Several Feeding America partners, including American Eagle, Crate and Barrel, The Fresh Market, Giving Good™ Cards, Kiehl's and Pampered Chef are giving back to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal.

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America)

The Feeding America network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs has been on the front lines responding to increased demand for food assistance this year. There were tens of millions of people in America facing hunger before the pandemic and that is still true today. More than 38 million people, including nearly 12 million children are food insecure, and 1 out of 5 people turned to the charitable food sector for help in 2020.

"For millions of people, the holiday season can look very different as they turn to food banks to help provide nourishment for their families," said Casey Marsh, chief development officer at Feeding America. "We are grateful to our many partners for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping to provide everyone an opportunity to give back this holiday season."

Here is how shoppers can help fight hunger during this giving season:

December 25 and online donations made through December 27 will benefit the Feeding America network.

American Eagle/Aerie . American Eagle and Aerie Brands are encouraging customers to donate at the register in-store and online this holiday season. Any in-store donations made throughand online donations made throughwill benefit the Feeding America network.

Dec. 26 . One hundred percent of funds raised in-store will benefit each store's local Feeding America member food bank. Additionally, Crate and Barrel will donate $10 for every Papa Leo's Pasta Ornament Set sold.

Crate and Barrel . Crate and Barrel is inviting customers to celebrate the holiday season by donating at the register or online through. One hundred percent of funds raised in-store will benefit each store's local Feeding America member food bank. Additionally, Crate and Barrel will donatefor every Papa Leo's Pasta Ornament Set sold.

November 3 to December 28 .

The Fresh Market . At all 159 The Fresh Market stores, guests will be asked if they would like to round up at the register in support of Feeding America, from

Sept. 22, 2022 , Giving Good Cards will donate three percent of the total amount loaded onto the card to Feeding America.

Giving Good Gift Cards . For every Giving Good Cards purchased now through, Giving Good Cards will donate three percent of the total amount loaded onto the card to Feeding America.

$1 , helping provide at least 10 meals to families in need. Kiehl's stores will also be hosting canned food drives in the five most impacted areas—New York City, Los Angeles , Chicago , Dallas and San Francisco .

Kiehl's . This holiday season, Kiehl's is encouraging its community to join their first-ever Holiday Digital Fundraiser to further help support families in need. For every purchase of Kiehl's Limited-Edition charitable gift sets, Merry Masking or Hydration Starter Kit, they will donate, helping provide at least 10 meals to families in need. Kiehl's stores will also be hosting canned food drives in the five most impacted areas—New York City,and

Pampered Chef® . Pampered Chef's Round-Up from the Heart® campaign will help provide at least 10 meals* for each Stone Loaf Pan, Stoneware Starter Set, or Quick Bread Set sold. Pampered Chef also invites customers to host a fundraiser or "round up" their orders to the nearest dollar or more to benefit their local Feeding America member food bank.

People can help fight hunger this holiday season in other ways, such as volunteering, making a donation or engaging on social media. Contact your local food bank to see how you can help during the holidays and beyond. For more information on ways you can fight hunger year-round, visit feedingamerica.org.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

Contact

Zuani Villarreal

Feeding America

312.641.6532

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Feeding America