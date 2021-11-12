Castlelake Names Four to Partnership Group

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlelake, L.P. ("Castlelake"), a global alternative investment manager focused on asset-rich investments in inefficient private markets, today announced it has appointed four team leaders as partners. The appointment of these partners reflects Castlelake's desire to elevate differentiated talent across the organization and continually optimize its leadership. The partners are:

Commenting on the announcement, Rory O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, said, "Each of these individuals has contributed greatly to Castlelake's mission of providing differentiated investment exposure for our investors and they exemplify our values of high integrity, investor focus, innovation and thoughtfulness on a day-in, day-out basis. We are thrilled to name them as partners of the firm."

As partners of Castlelake, the individuals will retain their existing functional responsibilities and assume incremental accountability for Castlelake's performance and business strategies, as well as important internal initiatives such as sustaining the firm's culture and global employee engagement. With these additions, Castlelake's partner group comprises professionals representing a cross-section of functional expertise and experience.

"We believe Castlelake's team is the foundation of our competitive advantage and integral to our ability to unlock value," said Evan Carruthers, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner of Castlelake. "By elevating these senior leaders to our partner group, we not only recognize their contributions and leadership but seek to demonstrate that we are committed to investing in our people and therefore, our investor-focused mission."

Castlelake's team spans six core offices in Minneapolis, Dallas, New York, Dublin, London and Singapore, and is comprised of over 200 professionals with diverse perspectives and skillsets. The firm's investment partners are established innovators in alternative investing and have an average of approximately 20 years of relevant investment experience.

About Castlelake

Castlelake, L.P. is a global alternative investment manager focused on investments in real assets, specialty finance and aviation. Founded in 2005, Castlelake manages approximately $20 billion of assets on behalf of its investors. The Castlelake team comprises more than 200 experienced professionals, including 89 investment professionals, across six offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.castlelake.com/.

