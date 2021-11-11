Puls Transforms the Home Insurance Market as it Raises $15 Million to Provide On-Demand Home Appliance Warranty Solution

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puls Technologies, the leading on-demand home repair service platform, announced today a $15 million investment as they launch an appliance warranty solution onto their mobile application. The funding round, led by Hanaco Venture Capital, will modernize the insurance market while enabling homeowners to access complete warranty on select appliances.

Pre-existing warranty programs are provided by traditional insurance companies whose objective of alleviating issues in the cheapest way possible are often at odds with the customer's desire to receive timely, professional, and hassle-free service. However, by using prediction algorithms, the Puls platform selects the best technician for each job, creating a better experience for customers and technicians. The Puls warranty program leverages the company's instant home repair infrastructure to streamline the user experience, reducing the typical 1-2 week waiting period to a mere 1-2 days.

"Home warranty programs are crucial, as 61% of Americans cannot afford an unexpected $1,000 bill . With the decline of available technicians in the market, Puls provides an end to end solution, from warranty coverage to service experience and efficiency, enabling users to solve any appliance-related issues with just the click of a button," said Gabi Peles, CEO of Puls. "For technicians, Puls provides a one-stop-shop that expands their network and simplifies finding, scheduling, and communicating with customers on a daily basis."

Currently, the Puls community has access to 7,000 vetted technicians, servicing 18 major cities across the U.S. Their data-driven platform utilizes predictive matching technology to provide customers with same or next day service, all while pairing technicians with customers to assure that the job is completed accurately and efficiently.

"We believe that customer experience is of paramount importance in the home insurance market," said Lior Prosor, General Partner and Cofounder of Hanaco Venture Capital. "We are proud to enable Puls' ability to merge the service and insurance industries for the first time. In addition, we are eager to see Puls utilize data-driven technology in order to improve customer satisfaction."

