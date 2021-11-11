Craft Something Craveable This Holiday Season With Kellogg's® Crackers With an array of textures, shapes and flavor profiles, Kellogg's Crackers are a quick and easy solution for festive holiday spreads

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are quickly approaching, and families are busier than ever. Between work and school schedules, it can be hard to feel prepared to celebrate spontaneous holiday moments. Whether your neighbors are gathering at the last minute or a family member pops in for an unexpected visit, Town House®, Club®, Toasteds® and Carr's® Crackers are pantry staples that make it easy to create something delicious for both the expected and unexpected holiday celebrations.

"While holiday entertaining may still look a bit different this year, enjoying simple, beautiful and delicious dishes is still a must," said Zach Wyer, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "Our Club, Town House, Toasteds and Carr's Crackers make it easy to throw together anything, from a quick, stress-free snack to a showstopping holiday spread."

From the melt-in-your-mouth texture of Club and deliciously dippable Town House, to the thin crispiness of Carr's and perfect pairing of Toasteds with a simple slice of cheddar or a hearty dip, Kellogg's Crackers bring distinction to any celebration. No matter if you only have 5 minutes to prep for a few friends coming over, 10 minutes to get ready for holiday movie night with your kids, or 15 minutes to impress your in-laws, Kellogg's Crackers are the perfect solution to quickly craft something craveable and make any holiday gathering special.

Fans can curate their own festive charcuterie boards with specially marked packages of Kellogg's Crackers, available at retailers nationwide. For tips, inspiration, recipes and more information on how to create a delicious holiday celebration with Kellogg's Crackers, head to KelloggsFamilyRewards.com.

