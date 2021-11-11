Aventura Mall Announces Six New Fashion And Jewelry Retailers Opening This Fall

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aventura Mall is expanding its selection of retailers with the addition of Blue Nile, Reformation, Ralph Lauren and Azulu, as well as the return of Anne Fontaine and UNOde50.

Blue Nile is a leader in handcrafted engagement rings and extraordinary fine jewelry. The brand was founded in 1999 to revolutionize the industry by offering a smarter way to purchase diamonds, engagement and wedding rings, as well as fine jewelry via in-depth educational materials and unique online tools that place consumers in control of the shopping process. Blue Nile has some of the highest quality standards in the industry and offers thousands of independently certified diamonds and fine jewelry. Its brick and mortar store is a genuine showroom, offering an array of pieces that tell the brand's story. Known for stellar service, Blue Nile is rooted in its team of passionate, non-commissioned experts who put the customer first, participating in their life's joyful occasions and striving to be their jeweler of choice.

Blue Nile is now open on the Upper Level.

Reformation is a revolutionary lifestyle brand merging fashion and sustainability. Founded in 2009, Reformation combines stylish, vintage-inspired designs with sustainable practices, releasing limited-edition collections. Reformation remains at the forefront of innovation in sustainable fashion, running the first sustainable factory in Los Angeles, using deadstock and eco fabrics, tracking and sharing the environmental impact of every product, and investing in the people who make the revolution possible. The Aventura Mall Reformation store offsets 100% of its electricity usage with wind energy and features natural and recycled materials, including vintage furniture, eco-friendly fabrics, hangers and reusable totes. In addition to Reformation's signature dresses, tops and skirts, the Aventura location features eight dressing rooms and a selection of novelty printed denim and Ref Active. This is Reformation's second location in South Florida and the brand's 22nd location nationwide.

Reformation is now open on the Upper Level.

Ralph Lauren is a global leader in the design and distribution of premium lifestyle products in five categories, including apparel, accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren's reputation and distinctive American image have been consistently developed across an expanding number of products, brands, and international markets. Ralph Lauren's new store at Aventura Mall allows consumers to step into a world well-lived, expressed through timeless style and offering an expanded assortment of apparel, footwear and accessories for men and women. The store will also offer the brand's extended shopping services, including curbside pick-up, styling consultations and virtual shopping appointments.

Ralph Lauren is opening this November on the Lower Level.

Azulu is a modern Colombian brand known for its feminine resort silhouettes with a distinctly Latin flair. Committed to ethicality, sustainability and support of the modern woman, 100% of Azulu's products are produced in small, family-run factories across Bogota, Colombia under the highest standards of quality control. The 4,000 square-foot Aventura Mall boutique, fully designed by CEO Alex Srour and Creative Director Maya Memovic, uses neutral colors, sleek design elements and Colombian inspired materials, contrasting sculptural details with playful, colorful collections to illustrate the brand's signature style: a combination of sharpness and femininity. The majority of the store's furniture and fixtures, sourced personally by the team, are vintage with a focus on Colombian mid-century design and include additional key pieces by designers like Diamantina & la Perla and Verdi. The Aventura store will carry the brand's contemporary women's ready to wear, swim and accessories, alongside a rotating selection of products from other Latinx brands. This is Azulu's first flagship store in the United States.

Azulu is now open on the Upper Level.

Anne Fontaine was launched as a result of the brand's namesake, Anne Fontaine, who took over her husband's family clothing business after discovering an old trunk filled with his white shirts. In 1993, Anne created an entire feminine universe around "The White Shirt," which has become the brand's main staple and signature blank canvas from which to build an elegant and timeless style. Over the years, Anne Fontaine has evolved to include a line of additional ready-to-wear, shoes and accessories. Born to a Brazilian mother and a French-German father in Rio de Janeiro, Anne has made a commitment to the protection of the Brazilian forest Mata Atlântica, located in the state of Bahia, through the creation of the Anne Fontaine Foundation, which she launched in 2011.

Anne Fontaine is now open on the Upper Level.

UNOde50 was born in the late 1990's by a team of artists who sought out to create a style of jewelry that merged tradition and modernity via a handcrafted spirit that reflects exclusivity through design and quality. The Spanish jewelry brand began with the exclusive philosophy of creating 50 units of each design, hence its name. Today, UNOde50 continues to fulfil its promise of exclusivity through one to two limited editions with just 50 pieces made for each collection. The icon of the brand, the small padlock, was designed to symbolize the protection of exclusive, uniquely designed jewelry. UNOde50 is known for its authenticity, bold spirit and 100% hand-crafted "Made in Spain" production process. Miami is home to the brand's first U.S. store.

UNOde50 is opening soon on the Upper Level.

Additional retailers opening soon at Aventura Mall include Aritzia, which will be opening its first Florida store, as well as Anine Bing, Hive & Colony, several luxury brands and more.

