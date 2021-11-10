Teatis Launches Teatis Meal Box with Diabetic-Friendly Snacks and Meal Replacements

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teatis, the nutrition brand catering to diabetics, introduces their new subscription box service, Teatis Meal Box, which features a curated selection of healthy snacks and meal replacements that are suitable for diabetics. Consumers can choose from monthly or quarterly deliveries of Teatis Meal Boxes, with the choice of seven or 30 meal replacements per month. Each box contains several hand-selected and RD-approved items that rotate on a regular basis, and meet a strict criterion for diabetes-friendly ingredients and nutritional value.

The first Teatis Meal Box is now available for consumers to order and contains the following:

Two bottles of Koia , the keto, plant-based smoothies in Chocolate Brownie and Caramel Crème

Four varieties of high protein, low carb Magic Spoon cereal

A decadent, no-sugar bar from Keto Bar

Yishi 's Taro Bubble Tea oatmeal, made with functional ingredients for brain development

Dark Chocolate keto-friendly cereal from Catalina Crunch

"Both our in-house medical professionals and independent registered dieticians evaluate each Teatis Meal Box product to ensure that diabetics can trust that these snacks and meal replacements will help them manage their health," said Hiroshi Takatoh, Founder and CEO of Teatis. "One of the best ways to manage diabetes is through the right diet, but not every diabetic has access or resources to the kinds of foods that are sugar-blocking or minimally processed. With our proven selection of goods and the convenience of to-your-door delivery, we are hoping to close that gap."

Consumers can order the Teatis Meal Box on the Teatis website and sign up for one-time or recurring deliveries. Prior to ordering, first-time consumers are matched with a registered dietician to guide them through every step of their journey, helping them manage their health and answer any questions about optimizing their diabetic diet.

About Teatis

Teatis is a low-sugar brand of superfood powders and mixes that contain 100% real food sugar blockers. Crafted by a team of doctors and nutrition specialists, Teatis' line of products is extensively tested for diabetic-friendly diets and overall disease management. Teatis was founded by serial entrepreneur Hiroshi Takatoh, who after losing his ex-wife to cancer, sought a way to improve access and nutrition for consumers who lack time and cooking skills to effectively manage their health. Teatis' unique powders are flavorful and invigorating, and can be made into teas and lattes, or added to smoothies. For more information and to purchase Teatis online, visit at teatismeal.com.

