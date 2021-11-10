Second Sesame Place Park Reaches Construction Milestone On Sesame Street Day As The March 2022 Grand Opening Approaches - All Rides Near Completion in the Highly Anticipated All-New Theme Park Set to Open March 2022

SAN DIEGO and NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, and Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street®, today celebrated the day Sesame Street debuted on television and introduced us to our favorite furry characters that showed us that education can be fun, with the announcement of the new rides near completion at the highly anticipated Sesame Place San Diego park opening in March 2022. The new 17-acre park will be the second Sesame Place location in the country and the first located on the West Coast. Perfect for families and kids of all ages, Sesame Street-themed attractions and rides that twist, turn, and swirl will include:

Sesame Place San Diego Logo

Elmo's Rockin' Rockets let kids hop in one of Elmo's rocket ships as they fly up, down, and all around on an imaginary trip through outer space

Sunny Day Carousel , a cute, colorful, classic ride that's perfect for all ages

Cookie Climb puts kids in a cloud of cookie crumbs as they pull themselves to the top of Cookie Monster-themed towers and hang on tight for a giggling ride back down

Abby's Fairy Flight , a family swing ride themed after everyone's favorite fairy-in-training

Rosita's Harmony Hills lets kids of all ages climb, crawl, and create beautiful 'música' as they play on the rolling green hillsides

Rub-A-Dub Sub invites kids to buckle up and get ready for a bubbly adventure aboard Ernie's toy submarine; the S.S. Duckie goes around and around both forward and backward, bringing smiles to everyone on board

Sesame Street Soar & Spin lets guests choose their favorite furry friend's balloon and go up high for a bird's-eye view of the park

Super Grover's Box Car Derby is a family-friendly coaster full of fun hills, big turns, and mini-dives

The park features an interactive Sesame Street Neighborhood complete with the iconic 123 Stoop, where kids can play in a world that plays back through immersive physical and digital character experiences. Looking forward to the summer months ahead, guests will be able to splash through 11 reimagined water attractions including a 500,000-gallon wave pool – one of the largest in Southern California – opening Memorial Day weekend.

Guests will have exciting ways to engage with Sesame Street characters, including a live character show, an award-winning daily parade, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, and hugs from everyone's favorite furry friends. In addition to ongoing park offerings, the park will open with a full lineup of exciting family-friendly events and seasonal celebrations throughout the year.

"We're thrilled with the progress of the much-anticipated Sesame Place San Diego, where families will experience a unique and powerful way to engage with their favorite characters and brand," said Steve Youngwood, Chief Executive Officer, Sesame Workshop. "Those deep connections drive everything we do at Sesame Workshop and help deliver educational benefits to children around the world."

Certified Autism Center

Sesame Place San Diego will open as a Certified Autism Center (CAC) as designated by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). Sesame Place San Diego will mirror Sesame Place Philadelphia, which was the first theme park in the world to achieve this designation. Staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training will be completed prior to the park's debut, and robust pre-visit planning resources, including a park-specific sensory guide will be featured on its website, making it easier for parents to plan activities that satisfy their child's specific needs and accommodations. Designated quiet spaces with comfortable seating will be incorporated into the park's design.

Conveniently Located, Open Year Round

Sesame Place San Diego is conveniently located in Chula Vista, within minutes of downtown San Diego, or a short-day trip from Los Angeles. The park will be open year-round with water attractions offered seasonally. Parents and children will soon be able to share in the fun, laughter, and learning of Sesame Street through whirling rides, splashy water slides, exciting shows, an award-winning parade, an interactive neighborhood, seasonal events, and more.

"San Diego is a premiere tourist destination and Sesame Place is the perfect place for families looking to learn and play on the West Coast," said Marc Swanson, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. "We're excited that our Sesame Street friends are coming to San Diego and are eager to give locals a fun new experience, as well as provide tourists another great reason to visit San Diego."

Guests can purchase 2022 Season Passes to Sesame Place San Diego with the best savings at a low price prior to the park opening. Starting at $12/month, those who take advantage of the introductory prices will be the first to receive news and information about Sesame Place San Diego's opening date and be invited to a special opening day event. All Season Pass holders will receive unlimited visits with no blockout dates, free parking, free guest tickets, plus access to all seasonal events and discounts on tickets, merchandise, ride again privileges, and more.*

For fans who want to visit Sesame Place AND SeaWorld San Diego, they can add SeaWorld to their Sesame Place Season Pass for unlimited visits to both parks starting at only an additional $7/month. For more information and to purchase Season Passes visit https://sesameplace.com/san-diego/season-pass.

41 Years of Exclusive Partnership in Sesame Street-Inspired Giggles and Smiles

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. has been Sesame Workshop's exclusive theme park partner in the United States since the 1980 opening of Sesame Place in Philadelphia. The partnership has grown to provide entertainment and fun for all ages at each SeaWorld and Busch Gardens park. SeaWorld San Diego expanded offerings in its children's area and opened Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2008 followed by Busch Gardens Williamsburg's Sesame Street Forest of Fun in 2009, Busch Gardens Tampa's Sesame Street Safari of Fun in 2010, SeaWorld San Antonio's Sesame Street Bay of Play in 2011 and most recently in 2019, SeaWorld Orlando opened Sesame Street Land, a 6-acre land with over 30 ways to play, including six themed rides, wet and dry play areas, an interactive neighborhood, and the park's first-ever award-winning Sesame Street parade. Sesame Street Land was voted #1 Best New Amusement Park Attraction for 2019 (USA Today, 2020).

For more information visit SesamePlace.com/SanDiego and follow Sesame Place San Diego on Facebook and @SesamePlaceCa on Instagram.

*Benefits vary by Pass tier.

About SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment

SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry, and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned, or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,100 animals in need over the Company's history. SeaWorld® Parks & Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

About Sesame Workshop

Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street, the pioneering television show that has been reaching and teaching children since 1969. Today, Sesame Workshop is an innovative force for change, with a mission to help kids everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder. We're present in more than 150 countries, serving vulnerable children through a wide range of media, formal education, and philanthropically funded social impact programs, each grounded in rigorous research and tailored to the needs and cultures of the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.sesameworkshop.org.

Media Contacts

Sesame Place

Tracy Spahr

Spc.pr@SesamePlace.com

619.226.3849

Sesame Workshop:

Beatrice Chow

beatrice.chow@sesame.org

212.875.6586

