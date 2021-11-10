Rooter Hero offers 5 tips to avoid plumbing disasters during the holidays The California plumbing and HVAC company suggests preventative maintenance to fend off clogs and water issues as homeowners entertain guests

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season arrives, many homeowners will be entertaining guests and that can cause added strain to a home's plumbing system. Rooter Hero Plumbing & Air, a plumbing and HVAC company serving residential and commercial locations in California and Arizona, says that some preventative maintenance can help ease the burden on overloaded pipes.

"Many California homeowners are planning extravagant holiday dinners and hosting overnight guests this season, but not many consider that the additional water use from guest showers or the added meal preparation can overload a home's plumbing system," said John Akhoian, co-founder and CEO of Rooter Hero. "Checking the plumbing is just as important as setting out the decorations. This should be something a homeowner does as part of readying their home for these events."

Akhoian recommends the following:

Check your home's drains. Slow drains can turn into clogged drains as more people in the home use the shower, sinks and toilets. Make sure water is draining well and clean out any debris before guests arrive. Look for leaks. If there is standing water on the floor or a moldy or wet patch on the walls where pipes can be found, a leak maybe present. A higher-than-normal water bill can also signal a water leak. Homeowners experiencing any of these issues should check their pipes for leaks. If the homeowner is unsuccessful in locating the leak, a professional plumber has leak-detection equipment that can be used to help find it. Ensure your garbage disposal is working properly. With guests comes added food preparation and meals. Make sure the garbage disposal is grinding properly and not making odd noises before introducing more food bits for it to process. Food should be cut into small pieces before adding it into the disposal and food should be added in small doses with running water. Use a garbage disposal cleanser to keep the appliance in good working order and to freshen its smell before guests arrive. Service the water heater. If guests are spending the night, they probably will need access to warm showers during their stay. Water heaters need yearly maintenance to perform consistently. A professional plumber can perform a water heater tune-up to ensure it works well for both the holiday season and all winter long. Watch what is put in the drains. Don't put grease down the sink and don't flush anything in the toilet that was not meant to be flushed. Grease congeals and catches other debris which can clog drains quickly. Toilets are only meant for human waste and toilet paper. Instruct guests to throw wipes and other sanitary products into wastebaskets and not into the toilet.

"You can have the house decorated beautifully and prepare the world's best meal, but if the sink or toilet gets clogged or your guests have to take a cold shower, that may be all they remember," Akhoian said. "Prepping your home's plumbing can keep the focus on the celebration."

