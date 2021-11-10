Provides Inclusive Health Options for LGBTQ+2 Community, Leading-Edge Cancer Care and Support

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock, along with its parent company Manulife Financial Corporation, today announced enhanced benefits for its US domiciled team members, reflecting an increased focus on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mental health benefits for underrepresented groups, including the LGBTQ+2 and BIPOC communities. Access to leading-edge cancer care and support is also included in the suite of benefits updates.

John Hancock Enhances Benefits to Support Inclusion and Access for US Colleagues (CNW Group/John Hancock)

"We're committed to making every day better for our colleagues, which is why we continually look for opportunities to support their health and wellbeing and do so with offerings that resonate for them and their families," said Julie Law, Head of Human Resources, John Hancock. "We are always reflecting inwardly to ensure we're meeting our teams' needs and changing expectations, and outwardly to ensure we are driving market change."

Enhanced benefits for John Hancock and Manulife's US domiciled colleagues and their families include:

Included Health: Health navigation, advocacy, and support for LGBTQ+2 and BIPOC colleagues and their families. It is the first comprehensive care navigation platform for the LGBTQ+2 and BIPOC communities specializing in connecting individuals and their loved ones with provider connections, benefits and coverage support, navigation for trans colleagues, and more.

Hurdle: Mental health care from a provider who can culturally align with individuals and better understand their individual needs.

AccessHope: Genotype-based cancer care, support, and expertise in partnership with leading cancer institutes to support patients in collaboration with their treating oncologists to diagnose and fine-tune cancer treatment plans for the best outcomes.

"As the needs of our teams evolve, the benefits we offer have to meet the moment. It's critical we not only offer accessible options, but also inclusive tools that make our colleagues feel seen, heard, and understood," added Gwendolyn McCoy, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, John Hancock.

These new benefits are part of John Hancock's ongoing commitment to enhancing benefits in support of team members' holistic wellbeing, including removing financial barriers for employees living in the U.S. to access mental health support by covering out-of-pocket costs for behavioral health and substance addiction and offering access to fully covered gender affirmation coverage. This includes coverage for surgical procedures such as Adam's apple reductions, cheek augmentation or breast augmentation, as well as non-surgical treatments such as voice training for transgender care.

To learn more about John Hancock visit www.johnhancock.com.

About John Hancock and Manulife

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better by providing financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD $1.4 trillion (US $1.1 trillion) as of September 30, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than ten million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance and annuities. John Hancock also supports US investors by bringing leading investment capabilities and retirement planning and administration expertise to individuals and institutions. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE John Hancock