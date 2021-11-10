Eastside Distilling Signs Three-Year Sponsorship Deal with the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Portland-based craft distillery, Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the National Basketball League's (NBA) Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center for the 2021-24 seasons.

Eastside Distilling is the Trail Blazers newest spirits partner, hosting exciting brand and tasting experiences highlighting their full premium Whiskey line up at the exclusive Moda Center event-level Courtside Club and Sphere lounge. Local and celebrity mixologists will be on site creating specialty Eastside Distilling cocktails available at multiple locations during games, concerts and other events at the Moda Center throughout the year.

Eastside spirits brand strategy is to connect with consumers directly on an experiential level with local events that correlate with target consumer's lifestyles. Equally important, is the opportunity for consumers to simultaneously sample products and enjoy the distinct features of the hand-crafted spirits. And most importantly, to reconnect with consumers at the point-of-purchase, on and off-premise, with event themed merchandising and promotion material.

"The Portland Trail Blazers and Moda Center host hundreds of events each year, reaching fans across the Pacific Northwest and beyond," said Janet Oak, Chief Brand Officer at Eastside Distilling. "This provides Eastside Distilling with an opportunity to reach more people than ever before for sampling opportunities. Portland and the Pacific Northwest have always been huge supporters of local brands and we know they will be overjoyed to see Eastside Distilling supporting their local hometown basketball team."

The three-year sponsorship at the Moda Center also includes Eastside Distilling brand takeovers at two central bar locations — one as Presenting Partner of the Local Pour space on the main concourse, and another at the current Bar 41 on the suite-level, Eastside brand takeover, rename to come. In addition, sponsorship includes the rights to use the Portland Trail Blazer's logo on point-of-sale items at retail as well as in bars and restaurants.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Eastside Distilling, the country's first and only publicly traded craft distiller," said David Thomas, Trail Blazers Commercial Partnership Development Manager. "We love partnering with, supporting and growing hometown brands and Eastside Distilling has been a Portland staple for over 13 years."

