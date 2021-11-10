Bluedot Introduces Now Ready, A Web-Based Tool That Enables Restaurants and Stores to Offer Order Pickup Check-Ins

With new out-of-the-box arrival solution, customers don't need a mobile app to let stores or restaurants know they're on their way or when they've arrived

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot, a customer arrival platform that empowers brands to provide real-time interactions and pickup solutions, today expanded its location technology suite with the addition of Now Ready. The new web-based solution completes Bluedot's arrival technology stack to help brands meet increasing demand for fast, convenient, and personalized customer service upon arrival. Now Ready integrates with Bluedot's marquee mobile solutions , Wave, Hello Screens, and Tempo.

Once an order is placed on a brand's website, Now Ready provides customers with a one-click solution that lets the restaurant or store know they're on their way. An omnichannel tool, with the ability to be embedded across text, email and web pages, customers simply tap once upon arrival to alert staff they're on-site and ready to pick up their order. The new solution connects directly with Bluedot's Hello Screens, an intuitive in-store dashboard that notifies staff when a customer is en route, their estimated time of arrival (ETA), and the moment they arrive with audio alerts and updates.

Now Ready is web-based, not app dependent, and provides restaurants and stores with a quick and simple way to offer pickup options including curbside, in-store, and the drive-thru. Agnostic and easy to integrate into any branded URL or technology stack solution, the solution can be fully operational instantly and ingested into a brand's current processes. Now Ready enables customers to initiate when and how they want to notify staff of on-site arrival.

"Customer expectations for fast, hassle-free pickup of online orders is only increasing, yet not every customer wants to download a mobile app. In a highly competitive environment, a consistent customer experience from order to pickup is crucial. That includes getting the arrival experience right whether an order is received via mobile app, website or even text," said Emil Davityan, Bluedot co-founder and CEO. "The combination of Hello Screens, Wave, and Now Ready provides a complete end-to-end arrival solution that uniquely enables brands to deliver a frictionless, first-class arrival experience the moment customers pull into a curbside space, walk into a store, or enter the drive-thru -- no matter how an order is placed."

About Bluedot

Bluedot is a customer arrival platform that empowers brands to provide real-time interactions and pickup solutions. The company's hyper-accurate location technology identifies exactly when and where a user arrives whether that's entering a store, pulling into a curbside pickup space, or at a parking lot. Bluedot enables brands to provide timely messaging, proximity offers, automated loyalty identification, frictionless curbside pickups, gamification, and more. Easy to implement, Bluedot is inherently compliant with GDPR and CCPA.

Bluedot works across key industries including retail , restaurants , and transportation . The global brands that trust Bluedot for their location strategy include Federal Realty, McDonald's, Dunkin', Six Flags, and IAG. For more information on Bluedot and its solutions, visit bluedot.io .

