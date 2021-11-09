Vectrus Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) announced third quarter 2021 financial results.

"We reported strong third quarter results that were underpinned by robust topline growth," said Chuck Prow, Chief Executive Officer of Vectrus. "In the third quarter, Vectrus recorded total and organic revenue growth of 30% and 13%, respectively. During the quarter, the Vectrus team achieved a noteworthy milestone in support of a major humanitarian effort. This accomplishment involved the successful build out of over 250,000 square feet of living space and associated life-support infrastructure for thousands of refugees coming from Afghanistan. This work was done on an accelerated timeline, under extreme weather conditions and required 24/7 support from our teams to ensure success. I'd like to commend our team for going above and beyond and their commitment and dedication to this critically important mission."

Prow continued, "As it relates to LOGCAP V, CENTCOM is at full operational capability and our presence in the Indo-Pacific region continues to expand. During the quarter we grew our footprint under LOGCAP V to providing logistics and support in the Philippines. We also completed the pre-transition site survey in Kwajalein and anticipate phase-in of this program to start by the end of the year. Our revenue in INDOPACOM now makes up approximately 5% of our total revenue compared to 1% in the same period last year."

"Our client campaigns remain instrumental to our growth and diversification strategy," said Prow. "During the third quarter we continued to build on our Navy campaign and won several noteworthy contracts that advanced our position as the premier converged infrastructure company. First, Vectrus was awarded a prime OTA contract to provide automation in the receipt and tracking of materials for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division. Secondly, Vectrus was awarded a contract to further develop the Real-Time Spectrum Operations software for the U.S. Navy fleet. This important effort is responsible for providing spectrum planning, sensing, monitoring, characterization, prediction, management, and maneuvering capabilities to support Electro-Magnetic Spectrum Operations. This win was based on our decades of experience providing leading-edge electromagnetic environmental effects engineering and spectrum operations. Finally, Vectrus was awarded a position on a $93 million five-year multiple award IDIQ contract to provide research and development, engineering, integration, test, cybersecurity, upgrade, and sustainment for various tactical threat systems for the Navy."

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 revenue of $459.4 million was up $107.0 million or 30.4% year-on-year. Revenue grew by $61.2 million year-on-year as a result of the company's two acquisitions on December 31, 2020 and grew $45.8 million or 13.0% organically. "Our organic and total revenue growth in the quarter was substantial and driven by Vectrus' ability to provide critical solutions in support of our clients' missions across all time zones," said Susan Lynch, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Operating income was $12.9 million or 2.8% margin. M&A and integration related expenses of $3.3 million and amortization of acquired intangible assets of $2.6 million were incurred in the quarter. Adjusted operating income1 was $18.8 million or 4.1% margin. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $20.5 million or 4.5% margin as compared to $17.0 million or 4.8% in the prior year. "Our strong topline growth in the quarter had considerable material and pass-through content which carries with it a lower margin," said Lynch. "Year-on-year margin was also influenced by the phase-in of new awards, program completions and contract mix."

Lynch continued, "We are continuing to strategically invest in our business to enhance our capability and support future growth while phasing-in new programs that are expected to show incremental margin progression over time."

Fully diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.87 cents as compared to $0.88 cents in the prior years' quarter. Fully diluted EPS in the quarter included the aforementioned M&A and integration related costs, higher interest expense, and prior years' effect of tax credits taken in the period. Adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.15 in the quarter as compared to $0.97 cents in the prior year.

Cash provided by operating activities through October 1, 2021 was $53.4 million, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $37.7 million in the same period last year. Prior year's year-to-date cash flows benefitted from the CARES Act by $9.9 million. The increase year-to-date over the prior year is due to strong collections and working capital management. "Excluding the prior year benefit of the CARES Act payroll tax deferrals, year-to-date cash flow from operations improved 92% over last year. Operating cash flow in the quarter was $39.4 million, an impressive result that was driven by our teams focus on cash collections and process improvement," said Lynch.

Net debt at October 1, 2021 was $71.8 million, up $69.5 million from October 2, 2020. Total debt at October 1, 2021 was $128.0 million, up $62.0 million from $66.0 million at October 2, 2020. Both net debt and total debt were up due to the acquisitions of Zenetex and HHB on December 31, 2020. Cash at quarter-end was $56.2 million. Total consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA1 (total leverage ratio) was 1.33x.

Lynch continued, "The outstanding performance by our team in the third quarter has further strengthened our balance sheet and enabled an additional pay-down of debt in the quarter of $45 million, reducing Vectrus' net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio to 0.75x. We plan to leverage our strong balance sheet and growth profile to enhance our current credit facility to a larger, more favorable, and flexible structure in order to support our growth plan and thoughtful deployment of capital on acquisitions that align with our strategy."

Total backlog as of October 1, 2021 was $4.9 billion and funded backlog was $1.2 billion. The trailing twelve-month book-to-bill was 1.3x as of October 1, 2021.

2021 Guidance

Lynch continued, "We are reiterating our previous 2021 guidance ranges." Guidance for 2021 is as follows:

$ millions, except for EBITDA margins and per share amounts 2020 Actual 2021 Guidance 2021 Mid-Point 2021 Mid-Point vs 2020 Revenue $1,396 $1,745 to $1,780 $1,762 26.2% Operating Income Margin 3.1% 3.7% to 3.9% 3.8% 70 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 4.0% 4.8% to 5.0% 4.9% 90 bps Earnings Per Share $3.14 $3.96 to $4.28 $4.12 31.2% Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share1 $3.36 $4.76 to $5.07 $4.92 46.4% Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $64.1 $58.0 to $65.0 $61.5 (4.1%)

Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested here, including those factors set forth in the Safe Harbor Statement below.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

About Vectrus

For more than 70 years, Vectrus has provided critical mission support for our customers' toughest operational challenges. As a high-performing organization with exceptional talent, deep domain knowledge, a history of long-term customer relationships, and groundbreaking technical expertise, we deliver innovative, mission-matched solutions for our military and government customers worldwide. Whether it's base operations support, supply chain and logistics, IT mission support, engineering and digital integration, security, or maintenance, repair, and overhaul, our customers count on us for on-target solutions that increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve readiness, and strengthen national security. Vectrus is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., and includes about 9,200 employees spanning 206 locations in 27 countries. In 2020, Vectrus generated sales of $1.4 billion. For more information, visit the company's website at www.vectrus.com or connect with Vectrus on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 1,

October 2,

October 1,

October 2, (In thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue

$ 459,408



$ 352,415



$ 1,364,257



$ 1,040,212

Cost of revenue

418,900



320,234



1,235,209



951,743

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

27,618



17,344



77,045



58,718

Operating income

12,890



14,837



52,003



29,751

Interest expense, net

(1,955)



(939)



(6,140)



(3,988)

Income from operations before income taxes

10,935



13,898



45,863



25,763

Income tax expense

677



3,507



7,623



5,593

Net income

$ 10,258



$ 10,391



$ 38,240



$ 20,170



















Earnings per share















Basic

$ 0.87



$ 0.89



$ 3.27



$ 1.74

Diluted

$ 0.87



$ 0.88



$ 3.23



$ 1.72

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

11,726



11,621

11,696



11,590 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

11,849



11,751

11,830



11,743

VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)





October 1,

December 31, (In thousands, except share information)

2021

2020 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,232



$ 66,949

Restricted cash

—



1,778

Receivables

337,072



314,959

Other current assets

39,331



24,702

Total current assets

432,635



408,388

Property, plant, and equipment, net

23,560



22,573

Goodwill

316,978



339,702

Intangible assets, net

69,088



48,105

Right-of-use assets

43,111



18,718

Other non-current assets

9,379



6,325

Total non-current assets

462,116



435,423

Total Assets

$ 894,751



$ 843,811

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 211,585



$ 159,586

Compensation and other employee benefits

73,521



79,568

Short-term debt

10,400



8,600

Other accrued liabilities

46,803



40,657

Total current liabilities

342,309



288,411

Long-term debt, net

116,623



168,751

Deferred tax liability

39,966



39,386

Other non-current liabilities

54,052



42,325

Total non-current liabilities

210,641



250,462

Total liabilities

552,950



538,873

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)







Shareholders' Equity







Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding

—



—

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,726,707 and 11,624,717 shares issued and outstanding as of October 1, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

117



116

Additional paid in capital

86,285



82,823

Retained earnings

260,266



222,026

Parent company equity

—



—

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,867)



(27)

Total shareholders' equity

341,801



304,938

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 894,751



$ 843,811



VECTRUS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)





Nine Months Ended



October 1,

October 2, (In thousands)

2021

2020 Operating activities







Net income

$ 38,240



$ 20,170

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation expense

4,788



3,001

Amortization of intangible assets

7,521



3,031

Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment

65



63

Stock-based compensation

6,927



6,499

Amortization of debt issuance costs

689



286

Changes in assets and liabilities:







Receivables

(22,835)



3,584

Other assets

(15,743)



(8,826)

Accounts payable

55,653



(1,988)

Deferred taxes

780



(7,575)

Compensation and other employee benefits

(5,737)



813

Other liabilities

(16,970)



18,597

Net cash provided by operating activities

53,378



37,655

Investing activities







Purchases of capital assets and intangibles

(7,650)



(3,348)

Proceeds from the disposition of assets

16



—

Business acquisition purchase price adjustment

262



—

Contribution to joint venture

(2,496)



—

Net cash used in investing activities

(9,868)



(3,348)

Financing activities







Repayments of long-term debt

(6,000)



(4,500)

Proceeds from revolver

352,000



151,000

Repayments of revolver

(397,000)



(151,000)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

113



59

Payment of debt issuance costs

(17)



—

Payments of employee withholding taxes on share-based compensation

(2,317)



(1,918)

Net cash used in financing activities

(53,221)



(6,359)

Exchange rate effect on cash

(2,784)



468

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(12,495)



28,416

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of year

68,727



35,318

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period

$ 56,232



$ 63,734

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Interest paid

$ 4,706



$ 3,030

Income taxes paid

$ 9,068



$ 12,570

Purchase of capital assets on account

$ 480



$ 373



Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures

The primary financial performance measures we use to manage our business and monitor results of operations are revenue trends and operating income trends. Management believes that these financial performance measures are the primary drivers for our earnings and net cash from operating activities. Management evaluates its contracts and business performance by focusing on revenue, operating income, and operating margin. Operating income represents revenue less both cost of revenue and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. Cost of revenue consists of labor, subcontracting costs, materials, and an allocation of indirect costs, which includes service center transaction costs. SG&A expenses consist of indirect labor costs (including wages and salaries for executives and administrative personnel), bid and proposal expenses and other general and administrative expenses not allocated to cost of revenue. We define operating margin as operating income divided by revenue.

We manage the nature and amount of costs at the program level, which forms the basis for estimating our total costs and profitability. This is consistent with our approach for managing our business, which begins with management's assessing the bidding opportunity for each contract and then managing contract profitability throughout the performance period.

In addition to the key performance measures discussed above, we consider adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue to be useful to management and investors in evaluating our operating performance, and to provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives. We provide this information to our investors in our earnings releases, presentations, and other disclosures.

Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, and organic revenue, however, are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for operating income, operating margin, net income, and diluted earnings per share as determined in accordance with GAAP. Definitions and reconciliations of these items are provided below.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by revenue.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits, and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs, and amortization of acquired intangible assets that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

EBITDA is defined as operating income, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, adjusted to exclude items that may include, but are not limited to, significant charges or credits and unusual and infrequent non-operating items, such as M&A, integration and related costs, LOGCAP V pre-operational legal costs that impact current results but are not related to our ongoing operations.

EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA divided by revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

Organic revenue is defined as revenue, adjusted to exclude revenue from acquired companies.

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 459,408



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 459,408

Growth

30.4 %

















30.4 % Operating income

$ 12,890



$ 3,284



$ 10



$ 2,630



$ —



$ 18,814

Operating margin

2.8 %

















4.1 %

























Interest expense, net

$ (1,955)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (1,955)



























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 10,935



$ 3,284



$ 10



$ 2,630



$ —



$ 16,859



























Income tax expense

$ 677



$ 546



$ 2



$ 438



$ 1,524



$ 3,187

Income tax rate

6.2 %

















18.9 %

























Net income

$ 10,258



$ 2,738



$ 8



$ 2,192



$ (1,524)



$ 13,672



























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,849



















11,849



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.87



$ 0.23



$ —



$ 0.18



$ (0.13)



$ 1.15



























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 12,890



$ 3,284



$ 10



$ 2,630



$ —



$ 18,814



























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 4,320



$ —



$ —



$ (2,630)



$ —



$ 1,690



























EBITDA

$ 17,210



$ 3,284



$ 10



$ —



$ —



$ 20,504

EBITDA Margin

3.7 %

















4.5 %

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)















($K, except per share data)

Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 352,415



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 352,415



























Operating income

$ 14,837



$ 121



$ 38



$ 1,003



$ —



$ 15,999

Operating margin

4.2 %

















4.5 %

























Interest expense, net

$ (939)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (939)



























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 13,898



$ 121



$ 38



$ 1,003



$ —



$ 15,060



























Income tax expense

$ 3,507



$ 28



$ 9



$ 170



$ —



$ 3,714

Income tax rate

25.2 %

















24.7 %

























Net income

$ 10,391



$ 93



$ 29



$ 833



$ —



$ 11,346



























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,751



















11,751



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.88



$ 0.01



$ —



$ 0.07



$ —



$ 0.97



























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Three Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 14,837



$ 121



$ 38



$ 1,003



$ —



$ 15,999



























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 2,033



$ —



$ —



$ (1,003)



$ —



$ 1,030



























EBITDA

$ 16,870



$ 121



$ 38



$ —



$ —



$ 17,029

EBITDA Margin

4.8 %

















4.8 %

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)











($K, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 1,364,257



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,364,257

Growth

31.2 %

















31.2 % Operating income

$ 52,003



$ 3,284



$ 188



$ 7,521



$ —



$ 62,996

Operating margin

3.8 %

















4.6 %

























Interest expense, net

$ (6,140)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (6,140)



























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 45,863



$ 3,284



$ 188



$ 7,521



$ —



$ 56,856



























Income tax expense

$ 7,623



$ 546



$ 31



$ 1,250



$ 1,524



$ 10,974

Income tax rate

16.6 %

















19.3 %

























Net income

$ 38,240



$ 2,738



$ 157



$ 6,271



$ (1,524)



$ 45,882



























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,830



















11,830



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.23



$ 0.23



$ 0.01



$ 0.53



$ (0.13)



$ 3.88



























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Nine Months Ended October 01, 2021 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 52,003



$ 3,284



$ 188



$ 7,521



$ —



$ 62,996



























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 12,309



$ —



$ —



$ (7,521)



$ —



$ 4,788



























EBITDA

$ 64,312



$ 3,284



$ 188



$ —



$ —



$ 67,784

EBITDA Margin

4.7 %

















5.0 %

Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP Measures)











($K, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted

























Revenue

$ 1,040,212



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 1,040,212



























Operating income

$ 29,751



$ 2,409



$ 225



$ 3,031



$ —



$ 35,416

Operating margin

2.9 %

















3.4 %

























Interest expense, net

$ (3,988)



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (3,988)



























Income from operations before income taxes

$ 25,763



$ 2,409



$ 225



$ 3,031



$ —



$ 31,428



























Income tax expense

$ 5,593



$ 554



$ 48



$ 512



$ —



$ 6,707

Income tax rate

21.7 %

















21.3 %

























Net income

$ 20,170



$ 1,855



$ 177



$ 2,519



$ —



$ 24,721



























Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted

11,743



















11,743



























Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.72



$ 0.16



$ 0.02



$ 0.21



$ —



$ 2.11



























EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)























($K)

Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 As Reported

M&A, Integration and Related Costs

LOGCAP V Pre-Operational Legal Costs

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets

Prior Years' Tax Credits

Nine Months Ended October 02, 2020 - Adjusted Operating Income

$ 29,751



$ 2,409



$ 225



$ 3,031



$ —



$ 35,416



























Add:























Depreciation and amortization

$ 6,032



$ —



$ —



$ (3,031)



$ —



$ 3,001



























EBITDA

$ 35,783



$ 2,409



$ 225



$ —



$ —



$ 38,417

EBITDA Margin

3.4 %

















3.7 %





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 459,408



$ 61,193



$ 398,215



















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 352,415



$ —



$ 352,415















Organic Revenue $









$ 45,800

Organic Revenue %









13.0 %

















Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021

October 1, 2021 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 1,364,257



$ 194,459



$ 1,169,798



















Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020

October 2, 2020 ($K)

As Reported

Zenetex & HHB

Organic













Revenue

$ 1,040,212



$ —



$ 1,040,212















Organic Revenue $









$ 129,586

Organic Revenue %









12.5 %

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Revenue by client branch, contract type, contract relationship, and geographic region for the periods presented below was as follows:

Revenue by Client



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 1,





October 2,





October 1,





October 2,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Army

$ 304,341



66 %

$ 236,267



67 %

$ 869,690



64 %

$ 711,173



68 % Air Force

63,569



14 %

79,425



23 %

207,565



15 %

231,088



22 % Navy

52,556



11 %

18,785



5 %

165,391



12 %

48,564



5 % Other

38,942



9 %

17,938



5 %

121,611



9 %

49,387



5 % Total revenue

$ 459,408







$ 352,415







$ 1,364,257







$ 1,040,212







































Revenue by Contract Type



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 1,





October 2,





October 1,





October 2,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Cost-plus and cost-reimbursable ¹

$ 353,789



77 %

$ 249,484



71 %

$ 1,018,465



75 %

$ 748,543



72 % Firm-fixed-price

105,619



23 %

102,931



29 %

345,792



25 %

291,669



28 % Total revenue

$ 459,408







$ 352,415







$ 1,364,257







$ 1,040,212







































¹ Includes time and material contracts





























































Revenue by Contract Relationship



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 1,





October 2,





October 1,





October 2,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Prime contractor

$ 429,370



93 %

$ 332,564



94 %

$ 1,272,671



93 %

$ 980,301



94 % Subcontractor

30,038



7 %

19,851



6 %

91,586



7 %

59,911



6 % Total revenue

$ 459,408







$ 352,415







$ 1,364,257







$ 1,040,212







































Revenue by Geographic Region



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



October 1,





October 2,





October 1,





October 2,



(In thousands)

2021

%

2020

%

2021

%

2020

% Middle East

$ 263,257



57 %

$ 223,544



63 %

$ 761,758



56 %

$ 677,449



65 % United States

139,357



30 %

87,979



25 %

435,717



32 %

250,900



24 % Europe

34,902



8 %

38,108



11 %

111,604



8 %

106,171



10 % Asia

21,892



5 %

2,784



1 %

55,178



4 %

5,692



1 % Total revenue

$ 459,408







$ 352,415







$ 1,364,257







$ 1,040,212







