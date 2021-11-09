TearLab Positioned For Growth With Jim Mazzo Joining Board of Directors Industry veteran brings his vast knowledge to advance TearLab as leader in ocular surface disease

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TearLab Corporation, a global ophthalmic diagnostics company marketing laboratory point-of-care testing, today announced the addition of James V. Mazzo to the company's Board of Directors. With his deep industry experience and global reputation, Mr. Mazzo's insights will be invaluable as TearLab seeks to execute its growth strategy on the heels of recent restructuring.

Jim Mazzo

One of the ophthalmic industry's most respected business leaders with more than 40 years of proven experience in the medical device space, Mr. Mazzo is internationally renowned for building and running world-class organizations. He has held a number of leadership positions, including CEO of Allergan's North American and European eye care organizations; chairman, president and CEO of Advanced Medical Optics (AMO); EVP of Abbott's global ophthalmology business; executive chair and CEO of AcuFocus; and global president of ophthalmic devices for Carl Zeiss Meditec.

Currently, Mr. Mazzo is executive chairman of Neurotech, a retinal implant company and an advisor for Avellino Labs, a biotechnology and genetic science company. He is also an advisor for Zeiss and an advisor for Bain Consulting. He is the founder and chairman of OCTANe, a member of the International Intraocular Implant Club and executive committee board member with the Medical Device Manufacturers Association.

"We are incredibly pleased and honored to bring an industry veteran like Jim to our Board of Directors as we prepare the organization for the expansion phase that lies ahead," said Executive Chairman of the Board and Accelmed General Partner Lior Shav. "Accelmed remains committed to the success of TearLab and this addition only further strengthens what we believe is a well-positioned company, ready to deliver further growth while addressing the unmet needs in ocular surface disease. "

"I could not be more excited to join TearLab's Board of Directors," said Mr. Mazzo. "At this time of growing global demand in eye care and diagnostics, the company's opportunities are many and the future is indeed very bright. I look forward to assisting leadership in their strategic decision-making."

Osmolarity testing enables clinicians to detect visually significant ocular surface disease, and is considered an essential test by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery. Abnormal osmolarity can adversely impact accuracy of refractive measurements.

The TearLab osmolarity test empowers clinicians to accurately diagnose dry eye disease. It is established, with over 20 million tests performed in 50 countries world-wide.

About TearLab Corporation

TearLab Corporation (www.tearlab.com) develops and markets laboratory point of care technologies that enable eye care practitioners to improve standard of care by objectively testing for disease bio-markers in tears at the point-of-care. The TearLab® osmolarity test aids in the diagnosis Dry Eye Disease, is the first assay developed for the award-winning TearLab Osmolarity System.

