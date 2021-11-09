Summer Walker Shatters Apple Music Record For Most Album Streams In A Day By A Female-Identifying Artist Ever

Summer Walker Shatters Apple Music Record For Most Album Streams In A Day By A Female-Identifying Artist Ever Has No. 1 Global Top 100 Song With "Bitter"

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upon the release of her hotly anticipated sophomore album, Still Over It, Summer Walker's (LVRN/Interscope Records), dominance over the music industry reigns supreme, as she broke several records in just a matter of hours. The 20-song collection boasts features from artists including Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox, and Lil Durk, and rocketed to No. 1 on Apple Music's All-Genre Chart courtesy of Summer's unapologetic candor and raw honesty, while her song "Bitter," featuring Cardi B, ousted Adele's "Easy on Me" track on Apple Music's Top Songs Chart. Following her scorching success, Summer Walker performed standout track "Unloyal" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

See below to check out Summer's record-breaking first 24 hours.

Biggest album debut by a female-identifying artist ever on Apple Music.

Biggest R&B album debut ever on Apple Music.

Still Over It is currently No. 1 on Apple Music All-Genre Chart and all songs are charting between No. 1- No. 22 of the All-Genre Top Songs Chart.

Summer Walker's "Bitter" (Lyric Video) is the No. 1 Trending Song on YouTube.

Globally , Still Over It is No. 1 in 40 markets on Apple Music and No. 1 in five markets on iTunes.

"Still Over It" received 38 total NMF placements from 34 Territories - 4 more placements than "Ex For a Reason."

"No Love" surpassed "Ex For A Reason's" first full day on Spotify ( 760k ) in just 10 hours. "No Love" is gearing up to be her biggest Spotify debut of all-time.

Summer currently has 100k unique listeners on Spotify (the most she ever had) and currently more than Justin Bieber , Taylor Swift , Post Malone and Bruno Mars .

Has earned excellent reviews from numerous publications including 5/5 on NME, 9/10 from Clash and 8/10 from Line of Best Fit.

