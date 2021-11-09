Material Renews Partnership with Forsta To Deliver Industry-Leading Data Visualization and Insights Reporting

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsta, the leading Customer Experience and Research Technology company created by the merger of Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, today announced it has renewed its partnership with Material for the fifth year in a row. Material is a leading customer intelligence and experience design consultancy, and was recently named the Most Innovative Strategic Consultancy and the #2 Most Innovative Insights Supplier in the world, according to the 2020 GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) rankings. Material will continue to use Forsta's leading-edge data visualization and reporting dashboards for many of its clients.

"Forsta has become an invaluable partner to our team over the past several years. The advanced visualization and reporting capabilities offered through the company's platform allow us to provide the flexibility and innovation that our clients demand," said Andrew Cooper, Vice President, Integrated Production Systems, Material. "I've been most impressed by Forsta's openness to our input as they continue to evolve their product functionality. The visualization and reporting updates they have made over time greatly benefit our organization, the clients we serve, and the market research profession at large."

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Material and to support them in their excellent service of their clients," said Tobi Andersson, Managing Director of Quantitative Business, Forsta. "Andrew and his team are among the most highly respected leaders in the market research industry, and it's exciting to see them continue to grow and succeed."

For nearly 50 years, Material has helped brands in almost 90 countries apply research and analytics to understand their customers and drive measurable business success. Forsta's technology platform is designed to help insights professionals transform data into actionable insights, and its data visualization and reporting offering streamlines PowerPoint production, enables customized online dashboards and provides a fully-featured CX/EX management solution.

About Forsta

Forsta is the new frontier of Customer Experience and Market Research Technology. Formed in 2021 via the merger of industry leaders Confirmit, FocusVision and Dapresy, our global company powers the richest and most comprehensive set of research and insights solutions, spanning CX, Enterprise Feedback Management, VoC (Voice of the Customer), VoE (Voice of the Employee), Qual, Quant, Data Visualization and more. Forsta's extensive set of market-leading tools, including its award-winning data visualization and reporting suite, combined with the expert guidance of our seasoned data and insights professionals, empower decision-makers to drive business impact based on truly deeper customer understandings. Founded in the Nordics, Forsta means "to understand" in Swedish. Visit Forsta.com for more information.

About Material

Material is a leading global consumer intelligence and customer experience consultancy. ­Partnering with business leaders, we help tackle their most significant customer challenges to help them differentiate in the marketplace, build smarter, more connected experiences, and maximize value delivered to customers and society. Our unique customer intelligence engine is powered by analytics and behavioral science, fuels world-class design and enables the delivery of products and services to bring digital transformation to life. Learn more at materialplus.io.

