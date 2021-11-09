AuXchange Gold Jewelry Releases the AX-MENA Collection Paying Tribute to the Designs, Architecture and Culture of the Middle East and North Africa

Highlighting some of the similarities in the designs, patterns, cultures and beliefs of the countries in the MENA region, AuXchange celebrates their richness and untold contributions with this jewelry collection.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fine jewelry brand AuXchange Gold Jewelry announces the release of the first edition of its new AX-MENA Collection which pays homage to the designs and patterns originating from the countries in the Middle East and North Africa. Featuring earrings, necklaces, rings and a cuff in both 14 and 18 karat gold with colored gemstones and diamonds, the collection celebrates the designs, architecture, culture, traditions, and languages of the countries in these regions through fine jewelry.

AX-MENA Collection by AuXchange - Celebrating Designs, Architecture & Symbolism of the Middle East & North Africa.

This release of the AX-MENA designs ranges from artistic interpretations of architectural landmarks to textile motifs to ancient swords and odes to the crescent moon and popular folktales. One unique feature of the AX-MENA collection is the diversity in the sizes of the jewelry pieces, as displayed in the mini version of the popular Khamsa evil eye talisman and contrasted by the centerpiece of the collection titled "Window to the Soul." While the mini Khamsa necklaces display predominant eye colors, Window to the Soul is a decadent reversible necklace portraying an eye with a 3 carat peridot surrounded by diamond cut rubies on one side and black diamonds on the other. According to AuXchange founder, Azra Mehdi, she closely collaborated with San Francisco jeweler Eric Kitagawa of "K" Go & Co. on this piece, especially the design engineering aspect to create a reversible necklace.

Although AuXchange has historically focused on creating delicate pieces, the AX-MENA collection includes a number of larger statement pieces and another first - rings, in stock for some sizes and made-to-order for others. The AX-MENA collection also uses a wider array of gemstones, including emeralds, deep blue sapphires, rubies, citrine and aquamarine intended to convey the rich diversity of the MENA region. Prices range from $525 to $14,999.

One consistent theme in the AX-MENA collection as well as all AuXchange jewelry has been the company's commitment to its mission - to support and advance girls' education. AuXchange will double its donation to its mission partner Malala Fund - from 10% to 20% of the purchase price - on all purchases made between November 26-30, 2021 in light of the current political events in Afghanistan, which underscore the disproportionately detrimental impact conflict and wars have on girls overall, and girls' education in particular.

About AuXchange Gold Jewelry

Founded by attorney/jewelry designer Azra Mehdi in San Francisco in November 2019 and recently relocated to Beverly Hills, AuXchange Gold Jewelry's mission is to highlight the power of gold to make a real difference in how women think and feel about themselves with the knowledge that their jewelry purchases are making a difference in advancing girls' education in places where they lack such access. Learn more at auxchange.com, featuring the unique new AX-MENA collection.

