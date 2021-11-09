68% of Rental Hosts Purchase Supplemental Liability Insurance Beyond What is Offered by Booking Platforms, Survey Reports <legend role="h2">Generali Global Assistance Partners with Key Data to Implement a new Platform Called TripIQ</legend>

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Key Data, the leading provider of global vacation and short-term rental market data, to launch TripIQ, the hospitality industry's first business intelligence and benchmarking platform for travel insurance. GGA, a recognized expert in travel insurance and assistance services, is sharing select proprietary data points from its Short-Term Rental survey, which was conducted by Phocuswright for presentation during the upcoming 2021 conference.

TripIQ will allow professional lodging partners to see clear, data driven insights around its travel insurance sales and conversion metrics. Additional dashboards will provide benchmarking for partners so they can visualize their comparative performance against similar competitors in their target markets.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "Partnering with Key Data was an easy decision for us. Their extensive expertise within the realm of short-term rentals will greatly benefit the implementation of our new platform, TripIQ. Given the results of our short-term rental study, we found that gross bookings will reach $37B by the end of 2021, which is a 52% increase as compared to 2020. With travel on the rise post-pandemic, the amount of vacation rentals has clearly increased exponentially, as well. Ultimately, implementing TripIQ in partnership with Key Data was an easy choice."

Jason Sprenkle, CEO of Key Data, added, "We're excited to work closely with an industry leader like GGA to make this market data available to the property managers that need it most. As travelers look for fun and safety on their next trip, property managers can use their TripIQ data to determine how to best position their travel insurance offerings to potential customers."

As they prepared to partner with Key Data, Generali Global Assistance examined the current short-term rental habits study conducted by Phocuswright. As a result, some interesting trends and statistics emerged:

Roughly one third of prospective hosts express concerns about the potential for damage to their property if rented out.

On average, 5% of short-term rental stays resulted in the property damage, according to the property managers.

68% of hosts purchase supplemental liability insurance beyond what is offered by booking platforms. Those with longer tenure, that managed short term rental properties for 3 years or more, are 25% more likely to purchase supplemental liability insurance beyond what is offered by booking platforms.

10% of renters indicated that they have been motivated by an offer of the insurance to book via specific booking platform.

43% of renters indicated that purchasing travel insurance is now more important than before COVID-19. Those who are renting a luxury rental home/apartment are more likely to purchase travel insurance (almost 56%). Those between ages 25 to 44 years particularly found insurance more important now compared to their younger and older cohorts (50% of each found it more important now compared to 30% in the 55+ cohorts or 36% in the 18-24 cohorts).

"As our data demonstrates – the way we travel post-pandemic has changed dramatically. Having reliable, consistent access to a dependable platform, which will assist in rental and travel resources, is going to be a game-changer for renters and property managers alike," added Mr. Carnicelli.

Upon its general release, TripIQ will be free to all customers that use both Key Data and Generali Global Assistance Travel Insurance and Vacation Rental Protection products.

About Generali Global Assistance

Generali Global Assistance (GGA) is a leading brand comprised of Travel Insurance & Assistance, Cost Containment, Identity & Cyber Protection, as well as other care services. GGA is part of the Generali Group, which for over 190 years has provided peace of mind to its clients and their customers and is now supported by more than 72,000 employees worldwide. Our success has been built on establishing trust by putting the customer at the core of everything we do, offering assistance and protection during our customer's most difficult and stressful situations.

To learn more about Generali Global Assistance, please visit: https://us.generaliglobalassistance.com/

About Key Data

Key Data is the leading provider of trusted, real-time vacation rental market data around the world. In exchange for receiving data directly from lodging providers via integrations with their reservation platforms, Key Data is able to offer the industry's leading business intelligence and benching tools. Once aggregated, this uniquely accurate and timely dataset serves as the core of Key Data's broad set of dashboards and data offerings for countless industries that depend on insights into this exploding segment of travel. Key Data is a privately held company based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. For additional information, visit www.keydatadashboard.com.

