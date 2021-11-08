NAIC Report Show 2020 Premiums Grew 29.1% as Cyberthreats Rise

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) released its Cyber Insurance report, utilizing data found within the Cyber Supplement, as well as alien surplus lines data collected through the NAIC's International Insurance Department. The 2020 data shows a cybersecurity insurance market of roughly $4.1 billion reflecting an increase of 29.1% from the prior year. Insurers writing standalone cybersecurity insurance products reported approximately $2.58 billion in direct written premiums, and those writing cybersecurity insurance as part of a package policy reported roughly $1.49 billion in direct written premiums.
The top 20 U.S. groups writing standalone and package cyber insurance combined are listed in the table below.
2020
2019
GROUP NAME
DIRECT
LOSS
MARKET
1
1
CHUBB LTD GRP
$404,144,104
61%
14.7%
2
2
AXA INS GRP
293,025,192
98.2%
10.6%
3
3
AMERICAN INTRNL GRP
228,424,711
100.6%
8.3%
4
4
ST PAUL TRAVELERS GRP
206,817,208
85.5%
7.5%
5
5
BEAZLEY GRP
177,746,192
47.9%
6.5%
6
6
AXIS CAPITAL GRP
133,549,784
46.2%
4.8%
7
7
CNA INS GRP
119,612,168
105.7%
4.3%
8
10
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL
108,687,558
55.7%
3.9%
9
11
HARTFORD FIRE 7 CAS GRP
102,864,503
25.4%
3.7%
10
8
BCS INS GRP
86,582,699
59.1%
3.1%
11
14
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC GRP
78,160,355
51.1%
2.8%
12
12
SOMPO GRP
72,588,641
114.1%
2.6%
13
13
ZURICH INS GRP
64,430,818
40.4%
2.3%
14
9
LIBERTY MUT GRP
41,856,727
30%
1.5%
15
18
APOLLO GLOBAL MGMT GRP
39,338,993
29.6%
1.4%
16
15
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY
37,366,878
25.8%
1.4%
17
19
MARKEL CORP GRP
29,736,405
38%
1.1%
18
28
EVEREST REIN HOL INC
28,173,404
48%
1%
19
17
CINCINATTI FNCL GRP
24,888,476
24.6%
0.9%
20
25
SWISS RE GRP
23,654,519
42.6%
0.9%
"State insurance regulators recognize cybersecurity as one of the most important topics for the insurance sector and businesses today," said David Altmaier, NAIC President and Florida Insurance Commissioner. "The NAIC is committed to developing new ways to monitor this evolving market to better address cyber risk."
