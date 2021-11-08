SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eSync™ Alliance and the Autoware Foundation have formed a joint work group to explore how over-the-air (OTA) updates and data gathering can be optimally integrated into the software stack for the next generation of autonomous vehicles, based on eSync's secure, bi-directional data pipeline. Autoware is the first "all-in-one" open-source software for autonomous vehicles.

eSync Alliance and Autoware Foundation join forces to accelerate autonomous vehicle software deployment

OTA updates and data gathering can accelerate autonomous vehicle software stack development...

"OTA updates and data gathering can accelerate autonomous vehicle software stack development, creating highly efficient learning loops, that enable rapid incorporation of real-time vehicle data for the improvement of in-car software," said Mike Gardner, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance. "The integration of a standardized OTA platform such as eSync, into Autoware's open-source autonomous vehicle software provides significant benefits to developers and end customers alike."

"Autoware's open-source software is becoming a key building block in the development of autonomous driving. It is amazing how well the objectives and structure of the eSync Alliance align with what the Autoware Foundation brings to the table," said Shinpei Kato, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Autoware Foundation. "We believe that this fits well with our recent announcement of the Autoware Open AD Kit. Disciplined standardization across the software stack enables autonomous vehicle developers to quickly and efficiently build on the accumulated body of knowledge of the entire sector. "

The Autoware Foundation is a non-profit organization, which supports open-source projects in the area of self-driving mobility. The foundation works to build bridges between corporate R&D and academic research; creating powerful synergy in the development of viable autonomous driving technology.

The eSync software platform provides a secure, bi-directional data path between the cloud and any number of electronic end devices inside a vehicle. It can work across multiple operating systems and networks/busses to reach any ECU or smart sensor in the car, to provide both OTA software updates, and to handle data gathering. Using eSync creates new opportunities for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to improve their products and provide added value to their customers.

The eSync Alliance is a global initiative, including major automotive suppliers such as AlpsAlpine, Aptiv, Faurecia, Hella, Molex and ZF. Alliance members benefit from a simplified development environment, enabled by the standardization of architecture, functional behaviors and APIs. This makes deployment quicker and simpler, and provides end-to-end security for automotive OEMs and suppliers.

About Autoware

Autoware is the world's first "all-in-one" open-source software for self-driving vehicles hosted under the Autoware Foundation. Autoware.Auto is a next generation of Autoware based on ROS 2, with contributions from the Autoware Foundation members and community at large following best-in-class software engineering practices. Further information at www.autoware.org

About the eSync™ Alliance

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync platform of cloud and embedded components, providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information at www.esyncalliance.org

