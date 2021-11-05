Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC:NYSE) announced its Consolidated Financial Summary for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 and Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Despite some unfavorable factors such as the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and an increase in raw material costs, consolidated operating profit for the fiscal first half (6 months) ended September 30, 2021 amounted to 442.1 billion yen , a year-on-year increase by 272.9 billion yen compared to the same period last year which was heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This was due primarily to the positive effect of increased unit sales, cost reduction efforts and favorable currency effects.

Consolidated profit for the first half (6 months) attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 389.2 billion yen , a year-on-year increase by 229.1 billion yen , due mainly to an increase in the share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.

Honda is expecting that the external business environment will remain challenging during this fiscal year due primarily to the resurgence of COVID-19, the supply shortage of certain parts including semiconductors and an increase in raw material prices. Based on this assumption, Honda plans to achieve fiscal year operating profit of 660 billion yen , which is equivalent to that of the previous fiscal year, through continuous efforts to improve profitability including the control of selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses and reduction of costs.

The plan for profit for the year attributable to owners of the parent was revised to 555.0 billion yen .

The interim dividend was 55 yen per share, and the forecast for total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (FY22) is 110 yen per share.

I. Consolidated financial summary for the first half (6 months) ended September 30, 2021

Sales revenue: 6,988.2 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 21.0%)

Increase due to higher sales revenue from all businesses.

Operating profit: 442.1 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 161.2%)

Increase due primarily to higher profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 389.2 billion yen

(a year-on-year increase of 143.2%)

II. Consolidated financial summary and business-by-business results for the fiscal second quarter (3 months) ended September 30, 2021

Sales revenue: 3,404.3 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 6.8%)

Decrease due primarily to a decrease in sales revenue from automobile businesses.

Operating profit: 198.9 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 29.7%)

Decrease due primarily to a decrease in profit related to changes in sales volume and model mix.

Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent: 166.6 billion yen

(a year-on-year decrease of 30.8%)

1) Motorcycle business

Sales revenue: 505.5 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 12.4 billion yen)

Although sales decreased in Asia, sales revenue experienced a year-on-year increase due primarily to favorable currency effects.

Operating profit: 67.4 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 1.0 billion yen).

Decrease due primarily to a decrease in profit related to changes in sales revenue and model mix.

2) Automobile business

Sales revenue: 2,182.4 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 284.6 billion yen)

Decrease due primarily to a decrease in sales mainly in North America.

Operating profit: 46.4 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 78.9 billion yen)

Decrease due primarily to a decrease in unit sales as a result of the supply shortage of certain parts, including semiconductors.

Combined with operating profit from financial services business related to automobile sales, the estimated operating profit for automobile business is 127.7 billion yen.

3) Financial Services business

Operating profit: 84.5 billion yen (a year-on-year decrease of 8.7 billion yen)

Decrease due primarily to a year-on-year difference in the amount of the provision for credit losses recorded.

4) Life Creation (power products) and Other businesses

Operating profit: 0.5 billion yen (a year-on-year increase of 4.7 billion yen)

Aircraft/aircraft engine business, which is included in "Other businesses," accounted for an operating loss of 7.2 billion yen.

III. Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY22)

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 2nd Quarter Ended September 30, 2021





2nd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2020 (3 months period) 2nd quarter ended Sep. 30, 2021 (3 months period) Difference Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 4.467 4.294 -0.173 Automobiles*3 1.253 0.917 -0.336 Life Creation 1.370 1.522 +0.152 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 3.023 2.695 -0.328 Automobiles*3 0.753 0.574 -0.179 Life Creation 1.370 1.522 +0.152 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 3,651.3 3,404.3 -247.0 Operating profit 282.9 198.9 -83.9 Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the equity

method 62.3 51.3 -10.9 Profit before income taxes 345.7 249.0 -96.6 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 240.9 166.6 -74.2 Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 106 110 JPY depreciated

against the USD

by 4 yen/dollar

Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal First Half Ended September 30, 2021





Fiscal first half

ended Sep. 30,

2020 (6 months period) Fiscal first half

ended Sep. 30,

2021 (6 months period) Difference Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 6.322 8.173 +1.851 Automobiles*3 2.045 1.915 -0.130 Life Creation 2.453 3.230 +0.777 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 4.244 5.087 +0.843 Automobiles*3 1.090 1.182 +0.092 Life Creation 2.453 3.230 +0.777 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 5,775.1 6,988.2 +1,213.0 Operating profit 169.2 442.1 +272.9 Share of profit of investments

accounted for using the

equity method 102.2 107.2 +4.9 Profit before income taxes 272.2 560.3 +288.1 Profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent 160.0 389.2 +229.1 Interim dividend per share (yen) 30*4 55 +25 Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 107 110 JPY depreciated

against the USD

by 3 yen/dollar









Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (FY22)





FY21 results Previous FY22 forecasts （2021/8/4） Revised FY22 forecasts (2021/11/5) Difference compared to FY21 results Difference compared

to previous

forecasts Honda Group Unit Sales*1 (million units) Motorcycles 15.132 17.400 17.500 +2.368 +0.100 Automobiles*3 4.546 4.850 4.200 -0.346 -0.650 Life Creation 5.623 6.300 6.100 +0.477 -0.200 Consolidated Unit Sales*2 (million units) Motorcycles 10.264 11.130 11.040 +0.776 -0.090 Automobiles*3 2.617 2.940 2.525 -0.092 -0.415 Life Creation 5.623 6.300 6.100 +0.477 -0.200 Financial Results (billion yen) Sales revenue 13,170.5 15,450.0 14,600.0 +1,429.4 -850.0 Operating profit 660.2 780.0 660.0 -0.2 -120.0 Share of profit of

investments accounted for

using the equity method 272.7 220.0 200.0 -72.7 -20.0 Profit before income taxes 914.0 1,000.0 860.0 -54.0 -140.0 Profit for the year attributable to owners of

the parent 657.4 6,70.0 555.0 -102.4 -115.0 Annual dividend per share (yen) 110 110 110 ― ― Honda's Average Rate (yen) USD= 106 106 110 JPY to

depreciate

against the

USD by

4 yen/dollar JPY to

depreciate

against the

USD by

4 yen/dollar

*1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.



*2 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.



*3 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans and others by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and provided through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.



*4 Until the end of the previous fiscal year ended March 31, 2021(FY21), Honda was paying dividends on a quarterly basis, therefore, the amount shown in the chart is a sum of dividends paid for the fiscal first and second quarters of the FY21.

