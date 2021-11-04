ISHLT Accepting Applications for Research Grants in Mechanical Circulatory Support

ADDISON, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) is now accepting applications for two research grants to be awarded in 2022, both funding research in mechanical circulatory support. Applications for the ISHLT/O.H. Frazier Award and the ISHLT/ICCAC VAD Coordinator Award will be accepted from now through 31 January, 2022.

Research grants, scholarships, and scientific abstract awards disbursed by the Society are managed by the ISHLT Grants and Awards Committee. Its Chair, Kathleen Grady, PhD, RN, MS, FAAN, is Professor of Surgery and Medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine and Administrative Director of the Center for Heart Failure at Northwestern University in Chicago, IL USA.

Grady looks forward to expanding and improving ISHLT grants and awards in support of research and career development. "I am very excited about the expanding opportunities for researchers from a wide variety of clinical fields," Grady said. "We invite researchers from across the globe to submit applications for our research grants, which are made possible through existing and new partnerships with industry."

Both grants are supported by industry partners Abbott and Medtronic. More details about the grants can be found below, or at ishlt.org/research-data/grants-awards.

ISHLT/O.H. FRAZIER AWARD IN MCS TRANSLATIONAL RESEARCH

Sponsored by Medtronic and Abbott

Award Amount: Up to $65,000 USD

This award supports rising stars in the field of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) at a critical time in their career. The recipient will have already established a track record in the field of MCS, and will aim to further develop their career in this area.

The Frazier Award is given to research utilizing MCS that could result in an increased understanding of the biologic effects, use as sole combined therapy, insights into patient/MCS management, innovative use/application, or improved outcomes for the treatment of heart failure.

ISHLT/ICCAC VAD COORDINATOR CAREER DEVELOPMENT AWARD

Co-presented by ISHLT and ICCAC, Sponsored by Medtronic and Abbott

Award Amount: Up to $20,000 USD

Presented jointly by ISHLT, the International Consortium of Circulatory Assist Clinicians (ICCAC), Abbott, and Medtronic, this award is designed to enhance the professional growth and development of VAD coordinators to ensure the MCS community has the capacity to provide this advanced therapy and improve patient outcomes.

This award supports research with the goal of enhancing patient/caregiver decision making and improving the VAD experience, patient survival, and patient and caregiver quality of life.

