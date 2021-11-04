Hillsdale Shopping Center Announces 'Let's Holiday Together' Seasonal Events

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillsdale Shopping Center is gearing up to host a full slate of holiday celebration events this year, ranging from the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony to the synchronized tree and fountain light show to brunch with Santa, gingerbread house decorating, donation opportunities and more. The festivities begin on Friday, November 19 and continue through the end of December.

"We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone back safely this holiday season," said Christine Kupczak, Director of Marketing for Hillsdale Shopping Center. "We and our tenants deeply appreciate the ongoing support from the community and are excited to celebrate together again in person."

The holiday season will kick off at Hillsdale with the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Santa's grand arrival on Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. in the North Block Outdoor Plaza with San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez, emceed by Greg Sherrell of Big Bay Mornings on 99.7NOW.

Hillsdale's annual synchronized holiday tree and fountain light show, "Let's Holiday Together," runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings throughout the holiday season. The show will run from November 20 through December 19, and on Monday, December 20 and Tuesday, December 21, with show times at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m.

The Santa Brunch is back at Pinstripes during the first three weekends of December. Pinstripes is known for bowling, bocce, and bistro-style American/Italian cuisine. Get a picture with Santa while enjoying the Reindeer Waffle special and playing games at Pinstripes.

Families can snap a photo with Santa beginning on Friday, November 19 lasting through Friday, December 24. Photos will take place at Macy's Center Court on the Lower Level. For photo package details, Santa's schedule and safety precautions visit http://www.hillsdale.com or call Customer Service at 650-532-1022. Pets are welcome.

The annual Gingerbread House decorating tradition begins Friday, December 3 and runs through Wednesday, December 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests of all ages are welcome to decorate gingerbread houses and supplies will be provided. To schedule an in-person class, visit kathyskakes.com . Walk-ins are welcome based on availability.

Donations to the Samaritan House can be dropped off during shopping center hours, Friday, November 19 through Wednesday, December 22. Due to Covid precautions only new coats and nonperishable food items will be accepted this year.

Toys for Tots will be accepting donations starting on Friday, December 3 through Thursday, December 23, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Collection bins will be located directly across from the LEGO store on the Lower Level.

Hillsdale Shopping Center's regular hours are Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; holiday shopping hours extend from 9am to 9pm from December 17 to 23, and 9am to 6pm on December 24; the shopping center is closed on Christmas Day. Hillsdale Shopping Center adheres to all state and local COVID-19 guidelines and sanitation protocols to help ensure the protection of all our customers, employees and tenants, and to preserve the health of our neighbors and the business community. Per San Mateo County health orders, masks are required regardless of vaccination status, except when eating or drinking. Information about our preparedness protocols can be found here .

