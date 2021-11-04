EZLease Announces Successful Completion of SOC 1 Type 2 Audit

RESTON, Va., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EZLease, the leader in simple, fast, and easy lease accounting software, announced the completion of its SSAE 18/ Service Organization Control 1 (SOC) Type 2 Audit. With this successful audit, EZLease has demonstrated it has the proper internal controls in place regarding quality, security, and availability, enabling a secure and fast path to lease accounting compliance for private, public and government organizations.

The SOC 1 Type 2 audit evaluated several elements of the EZLease software and internal controls, including:

Quality assurance

Logical access

Change and release management

Backup and recovery

"We're excited to share this important milestone with our customers, given how important quality, security and controls are for every organization," says Colleen Tigges, SVP and GM of EZLease. "Lessees and lessors can focus on getting compliant, while having the confidence they can trust the technology."

"EZLease continues to lead the market with self-service bulk import and modifications, and cost-effective lease accounting with compliance in hours," said Michael Keeler, CEO of EZLease's parent company, LeaseAccelerator. "With this audit, we've confirmed that our customers can rely on EZLease's security and controls with confidence." Current customers can request a copy of the report by contacting the company at https://ezlease.com/.

To help customers get started, EZLease is offering a 15-day free trial with a 30-day moneyback guarantee. To learn more, visit: https://www.ezlease.com/.

About EZLease:

EZLease provides simple, fast, and easy lease accounting software for ASC 842, GASB 87 and IFRS 16 that ensures long-term compliance for real estate and equipment leases for lessees and lessors. With over 15 years of successful implementations across private, government and public organizations of all sizes around the world, EZLease manages and automates lease data management, lease accounting, and reporting, leveraging customer-first support and deep accounting expertise.

