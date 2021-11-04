DTiQ Announces New Partnership and Integration with Qu's Unified Commerce Engine Two next-gen solutions partner to bring a unified view of operations and tangible insights to restaurant owners and operators.

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ, the leading cloud-based software for restaurant operations management, announces a partnership and integration with Qu, the company going beyond POS with its Unified Commerce Platform ("UCP"). This integration will offer customers a single view of their business by providing video details aligned with in-restaurant order data in real time. Restaurant Operators will now be able to see multiple aspects of their business on one screen, with alerts and remote audits as needed.

"DTiQ brings intelligence to our partners' business," said Mike Coffey, CEO at DTiQ. "Our goal is not only to power restaurant operations but also provide them a tool that makes the most of the data across their tech stack. Our approved integrations with point-of-sale providers allows operators to marry multiple data points across systems, especially surveillance video, which creates unparalleled intelligence for their restaurants."

"DTiQ amplifies the data that we are collecting through Qu's POS system. I'm able to dive deep into item and employee level data at my restaurants and have corresponding video footage attached to every transaction, so I'm able to instantly assess any situation and take immediate corrective actions," said Roger Menchaca, Director of Operations at Ampler Chicken, a Qu and DTiQ customer.

"We are excited to work with DTiQ as our latest integrated partner focused on loss prevention through data insights powered by AI. We believe data siloing and closed systems are barriers to the restaurant industry being able to meaningfully move forward and scale. Unlocking these added layers of visibility and insights for Ampler Chicken illustrates exactly what we strive to accomplish for our customers." said Niko Papademetriou, SVP Sales & Business Development, Qu.

Qu POS offers an API-first platform allowing it to seamlessly integrate with other major technology providers like DTiQ. The company's latest SaaS offering includes an open API which allows DTiQ developers to create custom integration solutions for their clients, without relying on third parties or waiting for approval from Qu's system. Thanks to this innovative approach, restaurant operators can now stay one step ahead of their competition by leveraging cloud-based AI to provide actionable insights that will improve their customer experience and boost profits.

About DTiQ

DTiQ improves how restaurants, convenience stores and retail locations are managed. It is the world's leading provider of intelligent video-based surveillance and loss prevention services; combining state-of-the-art surveillance equipment with advanced, cloud-based analytics and managed services. DTiQ has been in business for over 20 years, enhancing over 8 million consumer experiences daily, while protecting trillions of dollars of assets. DTiQ has over 45,000 customers including corporations and/or franchisees such as Adidas, Burger King, Charming Charlie, Dairy Queen, Golf Town, Hard Rock Café, KFC, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, US Polo, Vineyard Vines and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.DTiQ.com

About Qu

Qu is a restaurant transformation company delivering a unified commerce platform that drives healthier connections between guests and operators across all ordering channels. The company's mission is to infuse speed, agility, and innovation into enterprise restaurant chains, enabling operators to seize new opportunities faster and drive stronger revenues.

Based in Bethesda, MD, Qu is backed by leading restaurant entrepreneurs and investors that have also backed Google, Salesforce, Uber, and Dropbox.

